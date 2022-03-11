Opequon Presbyterian Church
The Lenten season at Opequon Presbyterian Church has begun with the theme, “Full to Brim: An Expansive Life,” featured through a Sunday morning study as well as worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m., both in person and livestreamed. Organist William Heavener provides a seasonal concert on organ and piano each Friday during Lent at noon. A Holy Week Walk will be featured April 10-17. For more information or to livestream, go to opequonchurch.org.
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, will celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the usher ministry, “100 Years of Discipleship, 1922-2022,” at the 10 a.m. March 13 worship service. The Rev. Dr. Gilbert M. Mack Jr., senior pastor, will preach the sermon. Praise & Worship lead by the Praise Team. Minister Barbara Davis will render the sermonic selection. With a processional of the senior, youth and young adult ushers, along with Worship Service participants and former ushers, Sister Carmen Crawford, Deaconess Deborah Crawford and Sister Karen Diggs.
Coffee Talk and More
Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst St., Winchester, is holding several services and events this Friday: Presanctified Divine Liturgy at 5 p.m, Coffee Talk and More with Father Zessis at 6 p.m., and Salutations to the Virgin Mary at 7 p.m. The Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts was first documented by St. Gregory the Dialogist in the 6th century. This week’s coffee talk will focus on Sunday’s epistle and gospel reading, Hebrews 1:24-26 and John 1:43-51. The Salutations to the Virgin Mary, held on Fridays during Great Lent, dates to the 6th century. All are welcome!
Kernstown United Methodist Church
Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, is offering a Lenten series “Mending the Fabric of Our Lives” on Sundays through April 16. These interactive services share the message of God’s healing and strengthening powers to mend our world, community and lives. All are welcome.
Soup, country ham sandwich sale
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will host a carryout soup and country ham sandwich sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 19. Advance orders only. They must be placed by March 13. Contact: Donnie, 678-544-7316, or Phyllis, 540-662-5734.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
