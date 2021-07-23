SVBC Vacation Bible School
“Destination Dig” is the theme for a one-day Vacation Bible School sponsored by Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church to be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 31. Children ages 4-11 will enjoy crafts, refreshments, interactive lessons, music and more. The church is located at 4699 Valley Pike, Stephens City. For more information and online registration to go SVBCfamily.com. Parents are welcome to participate with their children.
Mountain Baptist Church homecoming, revival
Mountain Baptist Church in Clarke County will host its homecoming at 11 a.m. Aug. 1. Pastor Stuart James will be the speaker. A “Bring your own Bagged Lunch” fellowship will follow the service, with drinks and dessert furnished. Revival services will be at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, 3 and 4, with the Rev. Charles Lumpkin as the guest speaker. There will be special music each night: Aug. 2 – Joy and Steve Hudson and Linda Lambert; Aug. 3 – the Halback family; and Aug. 4 – Sharon Rose. A covered dish dinner will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 4. For more information, call 540-955-2185.
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church service
A praise and worship service will be 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 620 Chapel Road, Cross Junction. Stage Left will perform bluegrass gospel music, with refreshments afterward. Everyone encouraged to come and enjoy.
All-you-can-eat-breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Spirit & Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost: adults $7, children 5 and under $2.
