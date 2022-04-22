Lunch distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. today.
Sacred Heart Church annual used book sale
Gently used books in a variety of genres will be available for purchase from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester.
Yard sale
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, will have a yard sale at 7 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting.
Country breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost: $7 for adults, $2 for children 5 and under.
Mountain Baptist Church
Mountain Baptist Church, 780 Frogtown Road, Bluemont, will host a community prayer service beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday. Come pray with us or share you favorite Bible passage. Call 540-905-1398 for more information.
Apple Blossom parade seats
Seats are available for the Firefighters’ and Grand Feature parades at the corner of Boscawen and Washington streets. Seats can be purchased in advance and on the day of each parade. Contact Christ Episcopal Church at http://christchurchwinchester.org.
Berryville Baptist Church
As part of the church’s 250th anniversary celebration, Berryville Baptist Church presents tribute artist Kevin Booth performing “The Gospel Songs of Elvis” at 4 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary, 114 Academy St., Berryville. Everyone is invited to attend. A freewill offering will be collected to support Kevin’s music ministry.
Brucetown United Methodist Church
A crafting night for all ages (children and adult) will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 29 at the church in Clear Brook. For more information, contact Melissa at make2daygr8t@gmail.com.
Spring revival
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, will have a spring revival with Evangelist Morris Gleiser from May 1-6. Service times are Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. There will be special music, dynamic preaching and a children’s program at each service. Call 540-667-8924 for more information.
Christian comedian & musician Tim Lovelace & PromisedLand Quartet
In concert at 4 p.m. May 14 at Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. No admission. Offerings will be received to benefit Mountain View Christian Academy. For more information, call 540-931-4835.
Wesley United Methodist Church spaghetti dinner
Wesley UMC, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-6 p.m. May 14. Cost: $14 for adults, $7 for children. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. Advance orders only by May 12. Contact Phyllis Rinker, 540-662-5734, or Donnie Whitacre, 678-544-7316, after 6 p.m.
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume in-person worship
All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings, as of April 1. For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format. Average attendance at these meetings exceeded 1.5 million each week in the U.S., even though there are fewer than 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in some 13,000 congregations. The local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses is at 2416 Millwood Pike, Winchester. Phone: 540-662-5431.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Announcements
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
