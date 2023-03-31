Easter bazaar
Montague Avenue United Methodist Church, 102 Montague Ave., Winchester, will have an Easter bazaar from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. There will be Easter/spring and flea market items for sale. Food will be served and baked goods will be for sale. Homemade vegetable beef soup will be sold by the quart while supplies last. This event is sponsored by the United Women in Faith.
Easter egg hunts
• Stephens City United Methodist Church will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at the Newtown Commons on Main Street in Stephens City. Games, prizes, egg hunts, food, more. The fun starts at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Bring your Easter basket!
• Abundant Life Church will hold an Easter egg hunt 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at 700 Aylor Road, Stephens City. Inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, Easter Bunny, Color Blast hunt. Rain date is April 8. Food trucks on site.
Easter activities and services at Relief Church
Relief United Methodist Church, 5275 Middle Road, Winchester, has these events planned:
- April 2: 11 a.m. worship service
- April 6: 7 p.m. Holy Thursday service
- April 7: 1-3 p.m., children's Easter activities. Free. Egg hunt by ages, crafts, food and a stuffed animal for everyone. Bring a basket and invite a friend.
- April 7: 7 p.m. Tenebrae at Mt. Olive UMC, 327 Mt. Olive Road, Winchester
- April 9: 6:30 a.m. Easter sunrise service in church shelter, followed by breakfast at 7 a.m. in fellowship hall, then 11 a.m. Easter Day service
Mt. Carmel Methodist Easter services, events
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church, located on Mount Carmel Church Road (Route 606) off U.S. 50 in Clarke County, will host the following services, events:
- April 6: Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m.
- April 8: Bake sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- April 9: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m., with a light breakfast to follow.
Grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know of someone who has, we know it hurts, and we want to help. Beginning April 6 at 6:30 p.m., a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Grace Episcopal Church’s Friday fish fry
Through March 31, Grace Episcopal Church, 10 N. Church St., Berryville, will host a fish fry on Fridays from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes fried fish, hush puppies, French fries, coleslaw and drink. Meals are $15 for adults and $10 for children 14 and younger. Proceeds benefit church funds.
Mt. Olive UMC Easter egg hunt
Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mt. Olive Road off U.S. 50 West, will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 9. Church services at 9 a.m. Bring a basket, invite friends and neighbors. Let's get our hop on!
Mountain Baptist Easter service
Mountain Baptist Church will hold an Easter sunrise service with children's church at 7 a.m. April 9. Join us for this special service. Breakfast will follow. The church is located at 780 Frogtown Road in Clarke County.
Holy Week at Opequon Presbyterian
Holy Week services at Opequon Presbyterian Church begin with Palm Sunday worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, featuring special choral music and the sermon, “Who Is This?!”
Maundy Thursday worship on April 6 at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall includes communion at tables along with special music. Good Friday reflections with organ music at noon will be in the sanctuary. Good Friday Tenebrae worship at 7 p.m. with choral music will be in the sanctuary. The Easter Sunrise Service with Kernstown United Methodist Church will be on April 9 at 6:15 a.m. at the church’s Picnic Pavilion, including dramatic readings and special music. Please bring flowers for the cross. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. in the church. Easter morning services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. feature the sermon, “Daring Faith,” choral music, and communion. All services are either livestreamed or recorded on Opequon YouTube. A Family Easter Event at 9:45 a.m. begins in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, call the church at 540-662-1843 or go to www.opequonchurch.org.
Holy Week at Kernstown UMC
Holy Thursday (April 6): An Agape Meal and Foot Washing will be offered at 7 pm. We will combine the Lord’s Supper with the Brethren tradition of foot washing to remember our call to service and humility. Participants may choose to wash hands or feet.
Good Friday (April 7): The sanctuary will be open and arranged from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for quiet prayers and reflection.
A traditional Service for Good Friday will be held at 7 p.m. During this time, we will go through the passion of Jesus while also going through a unique type of confessions.
Following service, we will have a Prayer Vigil from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday.
Easter Sunrise (April 9): A joint Community Sunrise Service will be held at the picnic shelter of Opequon Presbyterian Church at 6:15 a.m. Bring fresh flowers. Breakfast to follow at 7 a.m.
Easter Worship (April 9): Service begins at 10:20 a.m. featuring special music by soloist Kristianna Pirrie and trumpet player Kevin Romano. The congregation will be invited to place fresh flowers on a wire cross.
The church is located at 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester.
Redland Church annual Spring Fling
Redland Church's 11th annual Spring Fling will be held on April 15. The church is located at 6540 North Frederick Pike, Cross Junction. There will be a community yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. To rent a space for $15 call 540-888-4418. Mulch will be available for purchase at $5 a bag for 3 cubic feet or by appointment until April 29 or until sold out. To schedule a preorder pick up call Kay Bennett at 410-707-6421. For more information, visit www.redland-umc.org.
Announcements
