Blessing of the animals
Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St., Stephens City, will have a service to bless animals at 10 a.m. Saturday. Bring your animal on a leash or in an appropriate carrier.
Mount Olive UMC pancake breakfast
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 333 Mount Olive Road, Hayfield, will have a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday. Breakfast includes Gore sausage and sausage gravy, pancakes, fried apples, home fries and water. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under. To-go orders only. Bake sale, too.
Church of Transfiguration yard/bake sale
Church of Transfiguration, 1822 Old Chapel Road, Boyce, will have its annual indoor fall yard/bake sale from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Baked goods, jellies, salsas, bicycles, clothing, more. Proceeds benefit church maintenance.
Millwood UMC yard sale
Millwood United Methodist Church, 700 Bishop Meade Road, Millwood, will have an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Everything from book cases to Christmas trees to household items to skis will be offered for sale. Bake goods also will be available for purchase.
Chili cook-off
A chili cook-off will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday to benefit Refuge Church’s Scholarship Fund. Attendees will be able to taste, vote and enjoy a meal of chili, cornbread, dessert and drink. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children. All are welcome to enjoy a fun evening for a good cause while listening to the music of Heart & Soul and browsing the homemade baked goods table. The church is located at 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City.
Free lunch and food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall on Oct. 14 from noon-12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Community motorcycle ride
The Winchester chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, the Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders, is inviting the public to participate in a guided motorcycle ride on Oct. 15 to Blackwater Falls State Park and Seneca Rocks in West Virginia. Participants will meet for registration at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, at 8 a.m. Oct. 15. Riders are responsible for their own gasoline and meal expenses. The ride is free, but the group is accepting donations for the CMA fundraiser “Run for the Son.” Recommended donation is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Donations are capped at $30. If anyone cannot make a donation or chooses not to do so, they are still welcome to participate in the ride. There will be free bike blessings and door prizes. Rain date is Oct. 22. Contact Mitch Berkenkemper, SVCR vice president, at berke777@hotmail.com or 540-520-0330.
Apple butter sale
Apple butter will be sold from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 15 at Valley Assembly of God, 2376 4th St., Middletown. Preorder now by calling 540-686-6372. Apple butter is $5/pint and $9/quart. Apple butter also will be available for walk-ins while supplies last. Proceeds go to community outreach.
Blessing of the Grapes
The 4th annual Blessing of the Grapes, hosted by James Charles Winery and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will be held from noon-6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the winery at 4063 Middle Road, Winchester. Food and wine available for purchase. The blessing ceremony begins at 2 p.m. with a procession lead by Knights of Columbus Assembly 1883 Color Guard. The Rev. Bjorn Lundberg will bless the grapes. Knights of Columbus Council 3572 will be selling brats, grilled pretzels and chicken kabobs. The Hispanic Ministry will offer taquitos and salsa. The Parish Organization of Catholic Women will be selling baked goods.
Wesley UMC soup, sandwich sale
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will hold a carryout country ham sandwich and soup sale on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vegetable, chicken noodle and bean soup available. Advance orders only; they must be placed by Oct. 19. Contact: Donnie, 678-544-7316, after 6 p.m. or Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church chicken dinner
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church is sponsoring a chicken dinner sale from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 22 on Route 606 (Mount Carmel Church Road) in Clarke County, overlooking U.S. 50. Eat in or take out. Meal includes grilled chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, roll, dessert, drink. Cost: $15.
Trinity Lutheran Church community meal
Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St., Stephens City, will start serving monthly community meals in the church hall. All are welcome to attend. The next meal is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Woodbine Assembly of God Harvest Fest
Woodbine Assembly of God in Winchester will have a Harvest Fest for kids from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be games, prizes, candy, food and more.
Announcements
