Centenary Reformed UCC free lunch, food giveaway

Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon-12:30 p.m. Friday. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:15 p.m.

Grace Episcopal Friday fish fry

Starting today through March 24, Grace Episcopal Church, 10 N. Church St., Berryville, will host a fish fry on Fridays from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes fried fish, hush puppies, French fries, coleslaw and drink. Meals are $15 for adults and $10 for children 14 and younger. Proceeds benefit church funds.

Brucetown UMC country breakfast

Brucetown United Methodist Church, 2161 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, will have a country breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Saturday. Freewill offering.

Black History Month program at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church

At the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, the church’s Men of Vision & Valor will give a presentation on local Black history. Mt. Carmel Baptist Church is located at 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester.

Emmanuel United Methodist Church silent auction, dinner

Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, will have a silent auction and freewill offering spaghetti dinner from 4-6 p.m. March 4. The auction, with many great items, ends at 6 p.m. when the winners will be announced. Proceeds will benefit the church’s growing food pantry.

Valley Assembly of God chili lunch

Valley Assembly of God Church, 2376 4th St., Middletown, will have a chili lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 4. Meal includes cheese, sour cream, onions, cornbread, salad, drink and dessert. Freewill offering.

Lenten observance at Bethel Lutheran

Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 North Frederick Pike, Winchester, invites people to join them on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. or Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for worship centered on its Lenten theme — “The Unexpected Jesus.”

