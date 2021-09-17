St. Leo Catholic Church car show
St. Leo Catholic Church, 2109 Sulphur Springs Road, Inwood, West Virginia, will have its inaugural Car & Truck Show on Sept. 18. Rain date is Sept. 25. Fee to participate in show is $15; event is free for spectators. Open to all makes and models of vehicles. There are 32 trophies and six $25 gift cards for winners. There also will be a 50/50 raffle and auction, plus music from a DJ. Food and drinks available. Proceeds benefit St. Leo’s building fund. For more information, contact John Muia at 304-229-2434 or St. Leo’s at 304-229-8945.
Food distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 24.
Spirit & Word Missions breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost: Adults, $7; children 5 and under $2.
Little Mountain UMC chicken dinners
Little Mountain United Methodist Church will offer carry-out meals of pit barbecued chicken with baked beans, parsley potatoes and roll on Sept. 25 at the church at 259 Little Mountain Church Road, Winchester. Meals available starting at 2 p.m. until sold out. Freewill donation, with all proceeds going to The Laurel Center in Winchester.
Clothing, household items giveaway
Brucetown United Methodist Church will give away donated clothes, household items, toys, books and some furniture from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. Drive-thru lunch also will be available. The church is located at 2161 Brucetown Road, Clearbrook. For more information, call the church at 540-662-5275.
Refuge UMC drive-thru dinner
Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, will have a drive-thru barbecued chicken dinner starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 until sold out (no pre-sales). The meal will feature a half-chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Cost is $12. For more information, contact the church at 540-869-3889.
Church offering grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know it hurts and we want to help. Beginning Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Free drive-thru community meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
