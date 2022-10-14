Free lunch and food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall today from noon-12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Spaghetti dinner
Boyce United Methodist Church will host a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Boyce Fire Hall, 7 Greenway Ave., Boyce. Freewill offering will benefit church ministries.
Wesley UMC soup, sandwich sale
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will hold a carryout country ham sandwich and soup sale on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vegetable, chicken noodle and bean soup available. Advance orders only; they must be placed by Oct. 19. Contact: Donnie, 678-544-7316, after 6 p.m. or Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
St. Luke Baptist Church fall revival
St. Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St., Berryville, will have its Fall Revival Oct. 20-21 beginning at 7 p.m. Bishop Justin P. Brown of Hope City Church in West Virginia will be the speaker. On Oct. 23, St. Luke will celebrate its 153rd church anniversary.
Fall Fun Day
Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson. Free hot dogs, popcorn. Games, music, cake walk, craft vendors, more.
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church chicken dinner
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church is sponsoring a chicken dinner sale from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 22 on Route 606 (Mount Carmel Church Road) in Clarke County, overlooking U.S. 50. Eat in or take out. Meal includes grilled chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, roll, dessert, drink. Cost: $15.
Trinity Lutheran Church community meal
Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St., Stephens City, will start serving monthly community meals in the church hall. All are welcome to attend. The next meal is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Woodbine Assembly of God Harvest Fest
Woodbine Assembly of God in Winchester will have a Harvest Fest for kids from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be games, prizes, candy, food and more.
Weekday Religious Education fundraiser
Nov. 5 from 3-5 p.m. at Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City. Homemade ice cream, country ham sandwiches, hot dogs with chili, various baked goods. Or to make a donation, call 540-303-4262.
Announcements
