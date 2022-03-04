Benefit dinner, auction for Olive Branch Food Pantry
A fundraiser to benefit the Olive Branch Food Pantry will be held at 4 p.m. March 5 at Victory Church, 2870 Middle Road, Winchester. Barbecued chicken dinners will be sold for $12 for adults and $5 for children. A auction will start at 6 p.m. and will feature estate pieces, antiques, gift cards and more.
Kernstown United Methodist Church
Kernstown United Methodist Church if offering a Lenten series “Mending the Fabric of Our Lives” on Sundays through April 16. These interactive services share the message of God’s healing and strengthening powers to mend our world, community and lives. All are welcome. Please join us at 10:20 a.m. March 6 at 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester.
Saturday of Souls events
Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst St., Winchester, will hold several services and events this Saturday: Divine Liturgy at 9 a.m. to remember all of those who have fallen asleep in the Lord; Great Vespers at 5 p.m.; koliva making at 6 p.m. (the tradition of blessing and eating koliva at the end of the first week of Great Lent dates to the 4th century); and “Man of God” movie screening at 7 p.m. (2021 film is an English language Greek biographical drama on the life of St. Nectarios of Aegina). All are welcome.
Soup, country ham sandwich sale
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will host a carryout soup and country ham sandwich sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 19. Advance orders only. They must be placed by March 13. Contact: Donnie, 678-544-7316, or Phyllis, 540-662-5734.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
