Cut Cloth Work
Horizon Goodwill Industries will host a Cut Cloth Work event on Aug. 2 at Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron St., Winchester. Free haircuts and selection of interview clothing begins at 9 a.m. On-the-spot interviews with employers will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. during a job fair.
VBS at Calvary Baptist Church
Vacation Bible School at Calvary Baptist Church will be held July 30-Aug. 3, 6-8:30 p.m. Check in begins at 5:30 p.m. The theme is "Keepers of the Kingdom: Standing Strong in Today's Battle for Truth." The church is located at 844 Amherst St., Winchester. For more information, visit www.calvarywinchester.org.
Saint Luke Baptist Church homecoming
Saint Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St., Berryville, will observe its annual homecoming on July 30. Guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service is Minister Charmissa Biscoe. For more information, visit the church's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/saintlukebcva.
VBS at Open Door Baptist Church
Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, will have Vacation Bible School from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5 and 10 a.m. Aug. 6. Puppets, skits, music, snacks, Bible lessons. Lunch on Saturday. There will be an end of VBS and back-to-school party at the Strasburg pool from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 11.
Yard sale
Grace Downtown of Winchester Church, 35 E. Jubal Early Drive, will have a yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5. The public is invited to rent a table ($10 for small, $20 for large). There are 24 stalls available. Set up is at 7 a.m. Food on sale, Spanish interpreter available. Proceeds go to church outreach efforts. To participate, contact 540-514-8297.
Mountain Baptist Church homecoming
Mountain Baptist Church's homecoming service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 6 with Pastor Stuart James as the speaker. Music by Joy and Steve Hudson. There will be a covered dish fellowship following the service. Revival services will be each evening: Aug. 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Don Campbell as speaker. On Aug. 9 there will be a covered dish supper before the service, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be special music each night during the revival: the Halback family on Aug. 7, Frank Slusher on Aug. 8 and Sharon Rose on Aug. 9. The church is located at 780 Frogtown Road, Bluemont. Please come join us.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
WOW — Wonderful Outdoor Worship — will be held at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, on the fourth Sunday in July and August in the church's picnic pavilion. It will include singing, prayer, scripture reading and a brief meditation. Dessert will be served at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 540-662-1843 or go to opequonchurch.org.
On Aug. 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the church will host "Create Memories: Celebrating Everyday Milestones," a workshop for families. It will include dinner and childcare. Learn about nurturing family faith, strengthening relationships and creating bonds that promote meaningful memories for everyone. Reserve your spot by calling the church at 540-662-1843 or emailing office@opequonchurch.org. Deadline for registration is July 31.
