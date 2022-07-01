Stephens City UMC Vacation Bible School
“Make Waves” starting July 17 from 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday. We invited children 4-12 years old. Games, stories, crafts, snacks. Register on church website. For more information, contact Jacquetta Owen at 540-450-4601.
Opequon Presbyterian Church VBS
“Wonderful Outdoor Worship” (WOW!) will be held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday throughout the summer at the church’s picnic shelter at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Announcements
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
