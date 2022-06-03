Rummage sale at Sacred Heart
The women’s group, Parish Organization of Catholic Women, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church will have its annual Rummage Sale today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 am. to noon. It will feature a White Elephant Room and Jewelry Room. The White Elephant Room will have almost-new and high-end items, and the Jewelry Room will have hundreds of items slashed at clearance prices. There are too many items to list. All proceeds are donated to parish entities and certain nonprofits in the Winchester area. Address is 120 Keating Drive, Winchester (off Amherst Street). Cash or credit cards only.
Hayfield Assembly of God
Hayfield Assembly of God on U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a yard sale starting at 8 a.m. June 10-11.
Ebenezer Christian Church
Ebenezer Christian Church, 2158 Ebenezer Church Road, Gore, will have its annual Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. June 12. Offerings will be designated for the cemetery fund.
Items being collected to benefit Ukraine
Shenandoah Valley for Ukraine will be collecting nonperishable food, sleeping bags/mats/bedding, medical supplies, toiletries and items for babies/children from June 18-26 (5-9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends) at the following locations: Stephens City Town Office, 1033 Locust St., Stephens City; Escutcheon Brewing, 142 W. Commercial St., Winchester; Dividing Creek Beer Co., 160 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. Donations will be transported to Ukraine and distributed in partnership with St. Andrew Ukrainian Church in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, call 540-336-8273.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
Vacation Bible School for children age 4 through the 8th grade will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. June 20-23 at the church. The original theme and curriculum, “Be Strong and Courageous,” is based on the biblical character of Joshua. A special youth track for grades 5-8 is included, along with a class for adults. Dinner, crafts, Bible story time, games, and a surprise station are featured each night. Registration is open through June 12. Go to opequonchurch.org, “All Generations-Children,” to register or call the church at 540-662-1843.
Also, “Wonderful Outdoor Worship” (WOW!) will be held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday throughout the summer at the church’s picnic shelter at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
Calvary Church Vacation Bible School
Calvary Church at 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, will present “Jerusalem Marketplace – Adventure with Jesus” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 26-29. Meet disciples and explore customs, occupations, food and games in the marketplace, synagogue school and playground as your tribe and family travels together. Children registering early may receive a costume. Call 540-665-7335 if you have questions. Register your family for Vacation Bible School at https://vbspro.events/p/events/434a8a.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Announcements
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
