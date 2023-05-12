Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Mother's Day service
Mt Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, will celebrate Mother's Day on May 14 during the 10 a.m. worship service. Gospel recording artist, Lady Robin Sugar Williams Mack, will minister the sermonic selections. Praise and worship will be led by the Praise Team, along with special music selections by the Children's Choir. The Rev. Dr. Gilbert M. Mack Jr., senior pastor, will deliver the Mother's Day sermon.
Saint Luke Baptist Church
- Wednesday, Bishop Shelton Conway from St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Martinsburg, W.Va.
- Thursday, the Rev. Karlyle Hill from Zion Baptist Church in Berryville
- Friday, Bishop Justin P. Brown from Hope City Church in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Visit our Facebook page for more information, www.facebook.com/saintlukebcva
Country breakfast
Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, will host a country breakfast from 7-11 a.m. May 20. Love offering. For more information, visit opendoorbaptistchurch.org or call 304-365-1227.
Spring community yard sale
Round Hill United Methodist Church is sponsoring a spring community yard sale from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. May 20. Reserve a 10-by-10-foot table spot. Table spots are $10 each. Lunch will be available for purchase. Contact the church office for more information: 540-877-2317 or office@roundhillum.org.
BBQ chicken dinner
A BBQ chicken dinner to benefit Mountain View United Methodist Church will be held from 4-6 p.m. May 27 at the Back Creek Ruritan Building in Mountain Falls. Cost: $15. Eat in or take out.
Refuge Church dinner, concert
Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, will host a dinner and Smokey Wilson concert to benefit Weekday Religious Education on May 27. Dinner is from 4-5:30 p.m. and the concert is at 6 p.m. Freewill offering. For more information, call 540-303-4262.
St. John's Lutheran Church Memorial Service
St. John's Lutheran Church, 3623 Back Mountain Road, Winchester, will have its annual Memorial Service at 2 p.m. May 28. Featured speaker will be Hank Kocevar, a retired U.S. Coast Guard Naval Engineer.
Round Hill UMC yard party, auction
Round Hill United Methodist Church, 2993 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, will have a yard party and auction from 3-7 p.m. June 3. Free admission. Schedule: 3 p.m., children's inflatables and games begin; outside concession stand sale with fried country ham sandwiches, hot dogs, soda and water; 4 p.m., barbecued chicken dinner by RHUMC with green beans, baked potato, coleslaw, roll and dessert (freewill offering); 4 p.m., music by Liz Davis & Longhorn; 6 p.m., live auction begins. For more information, call 540-877-2317.
Opequon Presbyterian Church VBS
"Lights, Stories, Action: Starring You and Jesus!" is the theme for Vacation Bible School at Opequon Presbyterian Church. It will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. June 11-14. The church has written the curriculum focused on the parables/ stories told by Jesus. Open to children and youth, age 4 through grade 8. An adult Bible study also will be offered. Along with learning stations, games and Bible time, dinner is included. While VBS is free, advance registration is required. To enroll, call the church at 540-662-1843 or go to www.opequonchurch.org.
Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.