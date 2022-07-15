Outdoor worship
“Wonderful Outdoor Worship” (WOW!) will be held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday throughout the summer at Opequon Presbyterian Church’s picnic shelter at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
Charles Craun Parking Lot Sale
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will hold the Charles Craun Parking Lot Sale on July 16 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and drinks will be available to eat there or takeout. Questions, contact Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
Stephens City UMC Vacation Bible School
Will be held July 17-21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. For children 4-12 years old. Games, stories, snacks and crafts. You can register on the church website tab. For more information, contact Jacquetta Owen, 540-450-4601
Mount Olive Baptist Church
The church’s annual missionary ministry service will be at 11 a.m. July 17. Guest preacher will be Minister Regina Coates of Outrageous Faith Christian Ministries in Round Hill. Worship leader will be Deaconess Jessie Thomas. The church is located at 7893 Senseney Ave. in Middletown.
Revival
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Winchester will have a special Singing Revival with Evangelist Byron Foxx and Jason Guerrant on July 20-22 at 7 p.m. Please join us for this time of singing and preaching at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. For more information, please call 540-667-8924.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Announcements
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
