Lunch distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot today from noon to 1:00 p.m. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast on Jan. 22 from 7-10 a.m. at the Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Adults $7; children 5 and under $2.
Christian comedian/musician Tim Lovelace in concert
Tim Lovelace will perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. This is a free event. For more information, contact the church office at 540-869-2244.
Church offering grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know it hurts and we want to help. A special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare is being offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Free food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, has a free food pantry the first, second and third Monday of the month. Hours: 4-6 p.m. A variety of food available. CCAP is at the church on the fourth Monday. Perishable and nonperishable food available
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.