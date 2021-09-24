Food distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking from noon to 1 p.m. today.
Spirit & Word Missions breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost: Adults, $7; children 5 and under $2.
Little Mountain UMC chicken dinners
Little Mountain United Methodist Church will offer carry-out meals of pit barbecued chicken with baked beans, parsley potatoes and roll on Saturday 5 at the church at 259 Little Mountain Church Road, Winchester. Meals available starting at 2 p.m. until sold out. Freewill donation, with all proceeds going to The Laurel Center in Winchester.
Clothing, household items giveaway
Brucetown United Methodist Church will give away donated clothes, household items, toys, books and some furniture from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Drive-thru lunch also will be available. The church is located at 2161 Brucetown Road, Clearbrook. For more information, call the church at 540-662-5275.
Refuge UMC drive-thru dinner
Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, will have a drive-thru barbecued chicken dinner starting at 4 p.m. Saturday until sold out (no pre-sales). The meal will feature a half-chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Cost is $12. For more information, contact the church at 540-869-3889.
Refuge UMC outdoor gospel concert
Refuge United Methodist Church wiil host a “Heart & Soul” outdoor concert featuring country gospel music from 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the church, 717 Refuge Church Road, to benefit the Weekday Religious Education Program of Frederick County. Refreshments will be available for purchase, including homemade ice cream. Bring your own lawn chairs.
Church offering grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know it hurts and we want to help. Beginning Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Free drive-thru community meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.