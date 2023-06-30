Camp meeting revival
Faith Fellowship Church, 371 Kimble Road, Berryville: 11 a.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, with a cookout following the service. There will be a different speaker each day. Everyone is welcome! For more information, call the church at 540-955-9020.
Sunnyside Presbyterian Church yard sale
Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 1270 N. Frederick Pike, will have its Community Meal and Yard Sale on July 8. Free community meal will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Donations accepted. The yard sale will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Set up is at 7 a.m. Table rental is $10. Proceeds will benefit Bright Futures.
'Pilgrims Progress'
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, presents The Academy of Arts performance of "Pilgrim's Progress" at 6 p.m. July 9. Experience this epic tale of one man's journey to the Celestial City and all of the challenges, triumphs and perils he faces along the way. This performance is free to attend. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon-12:30 p.m. July 14. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:15 p.
VBS at Stephens City UMC
Stephens City United Methodist Church is hosting Vacation Bible School from July 16-20. The theme is HERO Hotline: Called to Serve God. Children in Pre-K through 5th grade are welcome. Daily fun from 6-8:15 p.m. at 5291 Main St., Stephens City.
VBS at Emmanuel Baptist Church
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, invites your children to STOMPERS & CHOMPERS Vacation Bible School from July 16-19, 6:30-8:45 p.m. Registration begins at 6 p.m. or pre-register on the church website at www.ebcwinchester.org. Children K-4 through 12th grade will enjoy Bible stories, snacks and more. Call 540-667-8924 for more information.
VBS at Calvary Baptist Church
Vacation Bible School at Calvary Baptist Church will be held July 30-Aug. 3, 6-8:30 p.m. Check in begins at 5:30 p.m. The theme is "Keepers of the Kingdom: Standing Strong in Today's Battle for Truth." The church is located at 844 Amherst St., Winchester. For more information, visit www.calvarywinchester.org.
VBS at Winchester Grace Church
Winchester Grace Church, 143 Greenwood Road, Winchester, will host its annual Vacation Bible School from July 24-28 from 6-8 p.m. It is for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The theme is "Babylon." For more information and to register, visit the church's Facebook page at Winchestergbc.org/ and scan the bar code.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
WOW — Wonderful Outdoor Worship — will be held at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, on the fourth Sunday in July and August in the church's picnic pavilion. It will include signing, prayer, scripture reading and a brief meditation. Dessert will be served at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 540-662-1843 or go to opequonchurch.org.
On Aug. 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the church will host "Create Memories: Celebrating Everyday Milestones," a workshop for families. It will include dinner and childcare. Learn about nurturing family faith, strengthening relationships and creating bonds that promote meaningful memories for everyone. Reserve your spot by calling the church at 540-662-1843 or emailing office@opequonchurch.org. Deadline for registration is July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.