Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry starting at 3 p.m. todah until all the food is gone. Take-out only. Dinner includes fried catfish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the food pantry.
Carryout soup, sandwich sale
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will hold a carryout soup and country ham sandwich sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Advance orders only. Contact Donnie at 678-544-7316 or Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
Millers in concert
Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church presents the Millers live in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Come and enjoy a great time of Southern gospel praise music at SVBC, 4699 Valley Pike, Stephens Ckity. Free, with a love offering taken in their support. For more information, visit svbcfamily.com or Facebook.
Montague Avenue UMC Christmas Bazaar
Montague Avenue United Methodist Church, 102 Montague Ave., Winchester, will host a Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m.-2 p..m Nov. 19 and 20. Large Christmas shop featuring Santa and Angel collection and other flea shop items. Vegetable soup by the quart ($7), country ham sandwiches ($4), hot dogs ($2), and bake sale items. Pre-order soup and sandwiches. Call 540-662-5149 and leave a message. No on-site eating. Face masks required.
Christmas Country Store
Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 560 Old Bethel Church Road (off U.S. 522 N), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20. Bake sale, holiday decor, small appliances, furniture, clothing, soup, country ham sandwiches, chili dogs, Avon. Masks, please.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church
There will be a community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day), but it will have a new look. Take out will be offered at First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For home delivery, call 540 247-9424 to reserve meals. No calls will be taken after Nov. 23. Delivery will be on Thanksgiving Day between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. For additional information call or text Bob Cleaver, 540-486-0645, or Bill Stewart, 540 486-0646. This meal is made possible by corporate sponsors, business supporters, church partners and community volunteers.
Church offering grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know it hurts and we want to help. A special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare is being offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2731 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, has a free food pantry the first, second and third Mondays of the month from 4-6 p.m. CCAP is there the fourth Monday from 4-6 p.m. Perishable and nonperishable foods available.
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
