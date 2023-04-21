Mt. Pleasant/Lamps UMC Spring Fling
Emmanuel Baptist Church Spring Refreshing
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Winchester, 2774 Northwestern Pike, will have a time of Spring Refreshing from April 23-28. Evangelist Scott Pauley will preach at 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday. Evangelist Harold Vaughan will preach Wednesday Men's Night at 7 p.m., Thursday Ladies' Night at 7 p.m. and Friday Teen Night at 6 p.m.
John Mann UMC revival
John Mann United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will host a "Revival of Hope" April 26-28 at 7 p.m. The theme is "Bent But Not Broken." Host is Pastor Mathew B. Borbor. Guest speaker is Rev. Dr. Kamah Gueh-Thoronka.
Stewart Ellis' famous BBQ chicken
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, will have its annual Stewart Ellis' famous BBQ chicken from 4-6 p.m. April 29. Dinner includes chicken, applesauce, coleslaw, roll, green beans or baked beans, drink and dessert. Cost: adults, $14; children 12 and under, $8. Dine in or carry out.
Animal blessing
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church will host an animal blessing at 2 p.m. May 7. The church is located in Clarke County on Mount Carmel Church Road (Route 606), off U.S. 50, on Paris Mountain. Church is on the right.
Opequon Presbyterian Church VBS
"Lights, Stories, Action: Starring You and Jesus!" is the theme for Vacation Bible School at Opequon Presbyterian Church. It will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. June 11-14. The church has written the curriculum focused on the parables/ stories told by Jesus. Open to children and youth, age 4 through grade 8. An adult Bible study also will be offered. Along with learning stations, games and Bible time, dinner is included. While VBS is free, advance registration is required. To enroll, call the church at 540-662-1843 or go to www.opequonchurch.org.
