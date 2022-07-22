Lunch, food distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will be serving lunch in the social hall on Friday from noon to 12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Adults $7; children 5 and under $4.
Outdoor worship
“Wonderful Outdoor Worship” (WOW!) will be held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday throughout the summer at Opequon Presbyterian Church’s picnic shelter at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
Revival
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Winchester will have a special Singing Revival with Evangelist Byron Foxx and Jason Guerrant on July 20-22 at 7 p.m. Please join us for this time of singing and preaching at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. For more information, please call 540-667-8924.
Saint Luke Baptist Church homecoming
Saint Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St., Berryville, will observe its annual homecoming on July 31. The 11 a.m. worship service's guest speaker will be the Rev. Priscilla V. Ousley of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Luray/Blainesville. Following the morning service, a fellowship meal and family games will occur in the church yard. All are welcome. For more information, visit the church website at https://www.saintlukebcva.org.
Ice cream social
Bethel United Methodist Church, 125 Muse Road, Gore, will host an ice cream social from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 13. Enjoy homemade ice cream, hot dogs, desserts, Christian fellowship and an auction.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Announcements
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
