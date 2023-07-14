Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon-12:30 p.m. July 14. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:15 pm.
Pine Grove UMC yard sale
Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 2833 Green Springs Road, will have a yard sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 14-15. Clothes, bedding, curtains, dishes, towels, lamps, plants, much more. Donations accepted to benefit cemetery fund.
Fairview Lutheran Church indoor yard/bake sale
Fairview Lutheran Church, located on Route 733 off U.S. 50 west of Gore, will have an indoor yard/bake sale on July 14-15. Doors will open at 8 a.m. both days. Country ham sandwiches will be available along with a large selection of baked items and yard sale items.
Country breakfast
Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, will have a country breakfast from 7-11 a.m. July 15. Pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy, Gore's sausage, scrambled eggs, potatoes and muffins will be on the menu. Love offering.
Guilfield Baptist Church anniversary
Guilfield Baptist Church in Millwood will celebrate its 157th anniversary on July 16. We will have morning service starting at 11 a.m., lunch served immediately afterwards and afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. We would love to see everyone there.
Summer hymn sing
Rest United Methodist Church, 4713 Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook, will have a summer hymn sing at 3 p.m. July 16. Enjoy music from Fully Restored, Higher Power, The Roby Family and Scott Smelser. Benefits the church's general fund. For more information, contact Pastor John Stelzl at 540-539-3044.
Hymn sing, special music
Salem Church of the Brethren on Salem Church Road, Stephens City, will have a hymn sing with special music at 6 p.m. July 16.
VBS at Stephens City UMC
Stephens City United Methodist Church is hosting Vacation Bible School from July 16-20. The theme is HERO Hotline: Called to Serve God. Children in Pre-K through 5th grade are welcome. Daily fun from 6-8:15 p.m. at 5291 Main St., Stephens City.
VBS at Emmanuel Baptist Church
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, invites your children to STOMPERS & CHOMPERS Vacation Bible School from July 16-19, 6:30-8:45 p.m. Registration begins at 6 p.m. or pre-register on the church website at www.ebcwinchester.org. Children K-4 through 12th grade will enjoy Bible stories, snacks and more. Call 540-667-8924 for more information.
Blood drive
Grace United Methodist Church in Middletown is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 19. For more information, email graceumcmiddletown@gmail.com.
Christmas in July yard sale
Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, will have a Christmas in July yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. July 22. Many treasures to be found. Proceeds will go to the church's Christmas Angel Tree.
VBS at Calvary Baptist Church
Vacation Bible School at Calvary Baptist Church will be held July 30-Aug. 3, 6-8:30 p.m. Check in begins at 5:30 p.m. The theme is "Keepers of the Kingdom: Standing Strong in Today's Battle for Truth." The church is located at 844 Amherst St., Winchester. For more information, visit www.calvarywinchester.org.
VBS at Winchester Grace Church
Winchester Grace Church, 143 Greenwood Road, Winchester, will host its annual Vacation Bible School from July 24-28 from 6-8 p.m. It is for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The theme is "Babylon." For more information and to register, visit the church's Facebook page at Winchestergbc.org/ and scan the bar code.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
WOW — Wonderful Outdoor Worship — will be held at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, on the fourth Sunday in July and August in the church's picnic pavilion. It will include singing, prayer, scripture reading and a brief meditation. Dessert will be served at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 540-662-1843 or go to opequonchurch.org.
On Aug. 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the church will host "Create Memories: Celebrating Everyday Milestones," a workshop for families. It will include dinner and childcare. Learn about nurturing family faith, strengthening relationships and creating bonds that promote meaningful memories for everyone. Reserve your spot by calling the church at 540-662-1843 or emailing office@opequonchurch.org. Deadline for registration is July 31.
