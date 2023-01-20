Community meal

Trinity Lutheran Church in Stephens City will have its monthly community meal on Jan. 25 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the church hall. All are welcome to attend.

AnnouncementsSend announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.