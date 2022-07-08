Free lunch, food distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will be serving lunch in the social hall today from noon to 12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Pastor marks 25 years
On Sunday, Opequon Presbyterian Church will celebrate the 25 years of ministry of Pastor David Witt, Carole Witt and their family. “25 Reasons for 25 Seasons” will be the theme of the 10 a.m. worship service. Parish Associate Tracie Martin will preach on the subject, “Come Sing, O Church, in Joy.” Special music and communion will be featured. Opequon Church is located at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester. Child care is provided. For more information, call the church at 540-662-1843 or go to opequonchurch.org.
Outdoor worship
“Wonderful Outdoor Worship” (WOW!) will be held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday throughout the summer at Opequon Presbyterian Church’s picnic shelter at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
Kernstown UMC Vacation Bible School
Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Ave., Winchester, will have Vacation Bible School from July 10-15 with a free community dinner each evening at 5:15 p.m. followed by a free program for all ages at 6 p.m. (games, arts & crafts, Bible study, pre-K, more). For more information, call 540-667-7298 or visit www.kernstownumc.org.
Charles Craun Parking Lot Sale
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will hold the Charles Craun Parking Lot Sale on July 16 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and drinks will be available to eat there or takeout. Questions, contact Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
Stephens City UMC Vacation Bible School
Will be held July 17 from 6 to 8:30 p..m., Sunday through Thursday. For children 4-12 years old. Games, stories, snacks and crafts. You can register early on the church website tab. For more information, contact Jacquetta Owen, 540-450-4601
Revival
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Winchester will have a special Singing Revival with Evangelist Byron Foxx and Jason Guerrant on July 20-22 at 7 p.m. Please join us for this time of singing and preaching at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. For more information, please call 540-667-8924.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Announcements
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
