Lunch, food distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon-12:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:15 p.m.
Wesley Chapel praise, worship service
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on North Frederick Pike at Reynolds Store (620 Chapel Hill Road) will host its annual Praise and Worship Service at 6 p.m. Aug. 13. The service will feature bluegrass-style gospel music and a time of fellowship after the service. All donations will got to AbbaCare.
Brucetown, Emmanuel yard party and auction
Brucetown and Emmanuel churches will have a yard party and auction at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook. Food, games for the kids, live auction. Patsy Cline tribute singer Liz Ruffner will perform.
Old Bethel's annual summer meeting
Old Bethel's annual summer meeting and traditional service and "Under the Oaks" picnic will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 27. Guest speaker will be Langdon Greenhalgh of Global Emergency Relief, Recovery & Reconstruction (GER3). The company is currently doing extensive work in both Ukraine and the Bahamas. The Rev. Melanie Lewis of Christ Church and Bethel Memorial Inc. President Charles F. McIntosh will preside over the service. Szymon Czerniak will be guest organist and Adaugo will sing. A covered dish dinner will follow rain or shine. Please bring something to share. Folding chairs and tables will be available. Feel free to bring a lawn chair if you wish. Old Bethel is located at 117 Bethel Lane, Boyce.
Grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know it hurts and we want to help. Beginning Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m., a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774, Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
WOW — Wonderful Outdoor Worship — will be held at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, on the fourth Sunday in August in the church's picnic pavilion. It will include singing, prayer, scripture reading and a brief meditation. Dessert will be served at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 540-662-1843 or go to opequonchurch.org.
Winning at Winchester Labor Day weekend rally
Winning at Winchester Labor weekend rally will be held Sept. 1-3 at Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. Sessions for all ages begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Free to attend. Concessions available. For more information, call 540-869-2244 or email ccmv4thbible@gmail.com.
