Blessing of the animals
Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St., Stephens City, will have a blessing of the animals service at 10 a.m. Saturday in the church's upper parking lot. All pets are welcome as long as owners ensure they are caged or leashed. If your pet is unable or unwilling to travel, you may bring a photo.
Yard/bake sales
Millwood United Methodist Church, 700 Bishop Meade Road, Millwood, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Hot dogs, cake, pie and cookies will be for sale. Proceeds benefit ministries of the church.
Church of the Transfiguration, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 1822 Old Chapel Road, Boyce. Inside/outside yard sale with baked goods, apple butter, jellies, salsa, antique items, bicycles, more.
Pancake breakfast
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 333 Mount Olive Road, Hayfield, will have a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday. Breakfast includes Gore’s sausage and sausage gravy, pancakes, fried apples, home fries and water. Price: $8 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under. To-go orders only. Bake sale, too.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry starting at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 until all the food is gone. Take-out only. Dinner includes fried catfish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the food pantry.
Church offering grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know it hurts and we want to help. A special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare is being offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2731 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, has a free food pantry the first, second and third Mondays of the month from 4-6 p.m. CCAP is there the fourth Monday from 4-6 p.m. Perishable and nonperishable foods available.
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
