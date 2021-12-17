Opequon Presbyterian Church
Join Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, this Sunday for the Sanctuary Choir’s annual cantata “Joy Has Dawned” by Lloyd Larson. In-person worship is at 8:30 and 11 a.m. or livestreamed at 11 a.m. or following.
The church’s drive-in “Christmas Eve Eve Service” will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 23 in the back parking lot. Luminaries, candle lighting, special music and a live nativity will be featured.
In-person and livestreamed candlelight Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24 will include a 3 p.m. family-centered service and a 7 p.m. traditional communion service featuring the Sanctuary Choir.
Masks are highly recommended at all indoor services. For more information, call 662-1843.
Also, a “Blue Christmas-Longest Night Service,” a service of healing and wholeness, has been pre-recorded by Opequon Presbyterian Church to acknowledge loss, to remember loved ones and to offer support this holiday season. It is available online at Opequon YouTube or at www.opequonchurch.org.
Faith Fellowship Church’s Christmas celebration
Faith Fellowship Church at 371 Kimble Road, Berryville, will have a Christmas celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Church members will sing Christmas carols, praises, worship and hear the Christmas story. Refreshments after the service.
Christmas at Old Bethel canceled
The annual Lessons and Carols Candlelight Service at Old Bethel Church in Millwood has been canceled this year.
Church offering grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know it hurts and we want to help. A special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare is being offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Free food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, has a free food pantry the first, second and third Monday of the month. Hours: 4-6 p.m. A variety of food available. CCAP is at the church on the fourth Monday. Perishable and nonperishable food available
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.