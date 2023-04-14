Country breakfast
Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, will host a country breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Saturday. On the menu are pancakes, sausage gravy, potatoes, Gore's sausage, scrambled eggs, mini muffins, coffee and juice. Love offering.
Spring sale at Old Bethel UMC
Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 560 Old Bethel Church Road, Winchester, will host a spring sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Clothing and miscellaneous items will be for sale, along with baked goods and lunch.
Redland Church annual Spring Fling
Redland Church's 11th annual Spring Fling will be held Saturday. The church is located at 6540 North Frederick Pike, Cross Junction. There will be a community yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. To rent a space for $15 call 540-888-4418. Mulch will be available for purchase at $5 a bag for 3 cubic feet or by appointment until April 29 or until sold out. To schedule a preorder pick up call Kay Bennett at 410-707-6421. For more information, visit www.redland-umc.org.
Mt. Pleasant/Lamps UMC Spring Fling
Emmanuel Baptist Church Spring Refreshing
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Winchester, 2774 Northwestern Pike, will have a time of Spring Refreshing from April 23-28. Evangelist Scott Pauley will preach Sunday at 9:45 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday-Tuesday at 7 p.m. Evangelist Harold Vaughan will preach Wednesday Men's Night at 7 p.m., Thursday Ladies' Night at 7 p.m. and Friday Teen Night at 6 p.m.
John Mann UMC revival
John Mann United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will host a "Revival of Hope" April 26-28 at 7 p.m. The theme is "Bent But Not Broken." Host is Pastor Mathew B. Borbor. Guest speaker is Rev. Dr. Kamah Gueh-Thoronka.
Grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know of someone who has, we know it hurts, and we want to help. Beginning April 6 at 6:30 p.m., a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
