Country breakfast

Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, will host a country breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Saturday. On the menu are pancakes, sausage gravy, potatoes, Gore's sausage, scrambled eggs, mini muffins, coffee and juice. Love offering.

Spring sale at Old Bethel UMC

Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 560 Old Bethel Church Road, Winchester, will host a spring sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Clothing and miscellaneous items will be for sale, along with baked goods and lunch.

Redland Church annual Spring Fling

Redland Church's 11th annual Spring Fling will be held Saturday. The church is located at 6540 North Frederick Pike, Cross Junction. There will be a community yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. To rent a space for $15 call 540-888-4418. Mulch will be available for purchase at $5 a bag for 3 cubic feet or by appointment until April 29 or until sold out. To schedule a preorder pick up call Kay Bennett at 410-707-6421. For more information, visit www.redland-umc.org.

Mt. Pleasant/Lamps UMC Spring Fling
Mt. Pleasant/Lamps United Methodist Church, 1800 Wardensville Grade, will host a Spring Fling on April 22 from noon to 3 p.m. Adam Phelps (Six Strings and Bourbon) and family will be provide a variety of music. There also will be food and a silent auction.  A freewill offering will be taken. Please bring your own chair and enjoy an afternoon of fun, food and fellowship.  For more information call Debbie Phelps at 540-539-0767.

Emmanuel Baptist Church Spring Refreshing

Emmanuel Baptist Church of Winchester, 2774 Northwestern Pike, will have a time of Spring Refreshing from April 23-28. Evangelist Scott Pauley will preach Sunday at 9:45 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday-Tuesday at 7 p.m. Evangelist Harold Vaughan will preach Wednesday Men's Night at 7 p.m., Thursday Ladies' Night at 7 p.m. and Friday Teen Night at 6 p.m. 

John Mann UMC revival

John Mann United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will host a "Revival of Hope" April 26-28 at 7 p.m. The theme is "Bent But Not Broken." Host is Pastor Mathew B. Borbor. Guest speaker is Rev. Dr. Kamah Gueh-Thoronka.

Grief support group

If you have lost someone close to you or know of someone who has, we know it hurts, and we want to help. Beginning April 6 at 6:30 p.m., a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.

