Fairview United Methodist Church Christmas bake sale, bazaar
Fairview UMC, located on Route 733 west of Gore, will have a Christmas bake sale and bazaar today and Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. each day. Featured will be a large assortment of cakes, breads, candies, cookies, etc. Also Christmas decorations, collector Barbie Dolls, figurines, ornaments.
Pine Grove United Methodist Church yard sale
Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 2823 Green Spring Road, Winchester, will have a yard sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today and Saturday. For sale will be Christmas items, cookie tins, house plants, glassware, winter clothing, blankets, linens, more.
Winchester Church of God Christmas bazaar, vendor show
The event will be held from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the church’s Family Life Center at 2080 N. Frederick Pike. There will be about 90 spaces featuring a variety of local crafters and vendors. The kitchen will be open for breakfast. Soups will be for sale at lunch. The event benefits Reach Youth Ministries.
Valley Assembly of God Christmas bazaar
Valley Assembly of God, 2376 4th St., Middletown, will have a Christmas bazaar from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, with 22 crafters and vendors. Food and baked goods for sale.
Christmas concert
The Promiseland Quartet and Ivan Parker will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester. No admission charge. For more information, call 540-662-1334.
Holiday meal
Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St., Stephens City, will have a Thanksgiving/Christmas meal at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Turkey and side dishes will be provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall on Dec. 9 from noon-12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:15 p.m.
Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church bake sale
Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst St., Winchester, will have its Christmas Bake Sale & Greek Takeout on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. You can preorder items through Dec. 14 and pick up at the church on Dec. 17. Or you can order onsite the day of the event. Full menu available at http://www.dormition.va.goarch.org/. To order in advance go to https://dormition-of-the-virgin-mary-1700.square.site.
Wesley Chapel UMC Christmas concert
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on North Frederick Pike will have a Christmas concert on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Special music will be provided by Stage Left. The concert is open to the public.
