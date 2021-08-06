Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church service
A praise and worship service will be 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 620 Chapel Road, Cross Junction. Stage Left will perform bluegrass gospel music, with refreshments afterward. Everyone encouraged to come and enjoy.
Food distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 13. Lunch will not be served.
Free drive-thru community meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
