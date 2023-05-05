Animal blessing
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church will host an animal blessing at 2 p.m. May 7. The church is located in Clarke County on Mount Carmel Church Road (Route 606), off U.S. 50, on Paris Mountain. Church is on the right.
Refuge Church dinner, concert
Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, will host a dinner and Smokey Wilson concert to benefit Weekday Religious Education on May 27. Dinner is from 4-5:30 p.m. and the concert is at 6 p.m. Freewill offering. For more information, call 540-303-4262.
Spring community yard sale
Round Hill United Methodist Church is sponsoring a spring community yard sale from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. May 20. Reserve a 10-by-10-foot table spot. Table spots are $10 each. Lunch will be available for purchase. Contact the church office for more information: 540-877-2317 or office@roundhillum.org.
Opequon Presbyterian Church VBS
"Lights, Stories, Action: Starring You and Jesus!" is the theme for Vacation Bible School at Opequon Presbyterian Church. It will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. June 11-14. The church has written the curriculum focused on the parables/ stories told by Jesus. Open to children and youth, age 4 through grade 8. An adult Bible study also will be offered. Along with learning stations, games and Bible time, dinner is included. While VBS is free, advance registration is required. To enroll, call the church at 540-662-1843 or go to www.opequonchurch.org.
