Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall today from noon-12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:15 p.m.
Windsong Community Chorus
This women’s a capella group will perform a Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Freewill offering benefits Godfrey Miller Center.
Winchester Musica Viva
Winchester Musica Viva, introducing Dr. W. Bryce Hayes as artistic director of the chamber choir, will present “Christmas with Viva Through the Ages” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9018 John Mosby Highway, Upperville, and 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Tickets: $15, students free with ID. For more information, email WMVChoir@gmail.com or visit www.winchestermusicaviva.org.
Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church bake sale
Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst St., Winchester, will have its Christmas Bake Sale & Greek Takeout on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. You can preorder items through Dec. 14 and pick up at the church on Dec. 17. Or you can order onsite the day of the event. Full menu available at http://www.dormition.va.goarch.org/. To order in advance go to https://dormition-of-the-virgin-mary-1700.square.site.
Holiday benefit concert at First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church of Winchester will sponsor a holiday concert featuring Jackson Caesar and Band at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 in the church’s Fellowship Hall on the Loudoun Street Mall, 116 S. Loudoun St. Jackson Caesar is a poplar performer in the Washington, D.C., area and in past years has performed holiday concerts at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets may be purchased by going to the church’s website at fpcwinc.org. Proceeds will benefit the church’s Helper Fund, which is used to assist local neighbors in need of temporary assistance with utility bills, gasoline, shelter, etc.
Wesley Chapel UMC Christmas concert
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on North Frederick Pike will have a Christmas concert on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Special music will be provided by Stage Left. The concert is open to the public.
Kernstown UMC holiday worship
“Unrevealed Until Its Season” is the Advent and Christmas theme at Kernstown United Methodist Church this year. A musical cantata will be offered at the Sunday service at 10:20 a.m. Dec. 18. On Christmas Eve, a Candlelight Communion Service will begin at 7 p.m., and an outdoor Campfire Service will be held in the parking lot at 11 p.m. All are welcome. The church is located at 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester.
Christmas at Old Bethel
The Annual Lessons and Carols Candlelight service will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at Old Bethel in Millwood. Dress warmly. For more information, contact Charlie McIntosh at 540-539-4361 or email cfmci.0956@gmail.com.
Saint Paul AME holiday worship
Saint Paul African American Episcopal Church, 428 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, will hold its Christmas Celebration Worship Service on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, at 11 a.m. The church’s annual Watch Night Service will be held in the sanctuary on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10:30 p.m., with a New Year Celebration Worship Service on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 11 a.m., which will conclude the church’s holiday worship events.
Announcements
Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.