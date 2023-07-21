Christmas in July yard sale
Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, will have a Christmas in July yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. July 22. Many treasures to be found. Proceeds will go to the church's Christmas Angel Tree.
VBS at Calvary Baptist Church
Vacation Bible School at Calvary Baptist Church will be held July 30-Aug. 3, 6-8:30 p.m. Check in begins at 5:30 p.m. The theme is "Keepers of the Kingdom: Standing Strong in Today's Battle for Truth." The church is located at 844 Amherst St., Winchester. For more information, visit www.calvarywinchester.org.
VBS at Winchester Grace Church
Winchester Grace Church, 143 Greenwood Road, Winchester, will host its annual Vacation Bible School from July 24-28 from 6-8 p.m. It is for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The theme is "Babylon." For more information and to register, visit the church's Facebook page at Winchestergbc.org/ and scan the bar code.
Saint Luke Baptist Church homecoming
Saint Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St., Berryville, will observe its annual homecoming on July 30. Guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service is Minister Charmissa Biscoe. For more information, visit the church's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/saintlukebcva.
Mountain Baptist Church homecoming
Mountain Baptist Church's homecoming service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 6 with Pastor Stuart James as the speaker. Music by Joy and Steve Hudson. There will be a covered dish fellowship following the service. Revival services will be each evening: Aug. 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Don Campbell as speaker. On Aug. 9 there will be a covered dish supper before the service, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be special music each night during the revival: the Halback family on Aug. 7, Frank Slusher on Aug. 8 and Sharon Rose on Aug. 9. The church is located at 780 Frogtown Road, Bluemont. Please come join us.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
WOW — Wonderful Outdoor Worship — will be held at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, on the fourth Sunday in July and August in the church's picnic pavilion. It will include singing, prayer, scripture reading and a brief meditation. Dessert will be served at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 540-662-1843 or go to opequonchurch.org.
On Aug. 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the church will host "Create Memories: Celebrating Everyday Milestones," a workshop for families. It will include dinner and childcare. Learn about nurturing family faith, strengthening relationships and creating bonds that promote meaningful memories for everyone. Reserve your spot by calling the church at 540-662-1843 or emailing office@opequonchurch.org. Deadline for registration is July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.