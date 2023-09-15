Country breakfast
Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, will have a country breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Sept. 16. Menu: pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy, Gore's sausage, scrambled eggs, potatoes, mini muffins, coffee, juice, milk. Love offering.
Pig roast & BBQ chicken dinner
The 26th annual Redland Church pig roast and BBQ chicken dinner will be Sept. 16 from 3-6 p.m. Drive-thru only. For more information, visit www.redlandchurch.org.
St. Leo Catholic Church car, truck show
St. Leo Catholic Church, 2109 Sulphur Springs Road, Inwood, W.Va., will have its Third annual Car & Truck Show on Sept. 16. Registration from 9-11 a.m. Entry fee is $15. Open to all makes and models. Show and awards from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Giveaways, 50/50 raffles, breakfast and lunch available for purchase, spinning oldies but goodies. Contact: John Muia, 304-596-3575, 304-229-2434; church, 304-229-8945.
John Mann UMC Family and Friends Day
John Mann United Methodist Church will have its Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester. A meal will be served at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. Clyde T. Nelson will be the speaker, with music by Sistas in Praise and Dr. Kamah Thoronka and daughters. Please join us in person for this dynamic service and meet our new pastor.
Guilfield Baptist homecoming
Guilfield Baptist Church, 2314 Millwood Road, Boyce, will celebrate its annual Homecoming Service on Sept. 17. Morning service begins at 11 a.m., with lunch immediately following until 2:30 p.m. The afternoon service begins at 3 p.m. For more information, call 888-235-8397.
79th homecoming service
Woodbine Assembly of God Church, 626 Rest Church Road, Clear Brook (2 miles from Flying J Truck Stop and Interstate 81), has a special service planned for Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. A covered dish lunch will follow the service in the church shelter. Fried chicken will be provided. Please bring a covered dish or dessert to share. For more information, call 540-662-2471. We would love to have you join us.
Trinity Episcopal Church craft fair
Trinity Episcopal Church on U.S. 50 in Upperville will have a three-day Craft & Gift Boutique from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 22. Guided tours will also be given of the 13th century French-style church gifted by Paul and Bunny Mellon. Proceeds will benefit a $10 million Renew & Restore Capital Campaign.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon-12:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:15 p.m.
Wesley Chapel UMC indoor yard sale
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Cross Junction will have an indoor yard sale on Sept. 23 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Household items, furniture and many other miscellaneous items for sale. Breakfast and lunch will be available, as well as baked goods. Questions? Call 540-667-5206.
Stone's Chapel tours
All are welcome to visit Stone's Chapel from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 23-24, which has recently undergone a major floor renovation and is once again open for use. Come learn about the history of this 1848 structure, walk through the centuries of the old cemetery and talk with association members about the past, present and future of this historic site. Stone's Chapel is located at 4138 Crums Church Road in northwestern Clarke County.
Spaghetti dinner
A spaghetti dinner will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 23 at Back Creek Ruritan Building, 148 Richard Lane, Star Tannery, to benefit Mountain View UMW. Freewill offering.
Mount Olive UMC spaghetti dinner
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road, Hayfield (U.S. 50 West), will have a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 25. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink. Freewill offering. Eat in or take out.
38th National Life Chain in Winchester
Stand and pray for God's gift of life on Oct. 1 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Arrive by 2:15 p.m. Meet at Amherst Street and Keating Drive in Winchester. Stand and pray peacefully for unborn children and mothers and fathers victimized by abortion. Official signs provided. Families welcome. Ice cream social after. Parking available. For more information, call F. Moyer, 571-992-5848.
Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders
Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders (SVCR), the Winchester chapter of the international Christian Motorcyclists Association, is seeking more members. SVCR associates with other motorcycle groups in the area and is involved in community activities, including the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival parades. SVCR meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the Golden Corral restaurant in Winchester, across from Costco. Dinner (optional) is at 6 p.m., and the chapter meeting starts at 7 p.m. Except in inclement weather, SVCR has morning fellowship rides on the second Saturday of each month and evening rides on the third Thursday of each month. Come ride with the SVCR (even if it's in your car or truck). For more information, contact Mitch Berkenkemper, SVCR president, at berke777@hotmail.com or 540-520-0330.
