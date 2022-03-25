Free lunch distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. today.
Fundraiser to benefit Ukraine humanitarian aid
Winchester’s international community will be selling baked goods and other fine things from 2-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday in front of both Market Street United Methodist Church at 131 S. Cameron St. and on the Loudoun Street Mall in front of First Presbyterian Church at 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. All proceeds will go to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, which will send funds directly to support the people of Ukraine. The event is sponsored by Collage, Market Street UMC and friends of Ukraine.
All-you-can-eat country breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost of meal: adults, $7; children 5 and under $2.
Zion Baptist Church
Zion Baptist Church First Lady Necol Hill will preach her initial sermon at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church on Josephine Street in Berryville. A fellowship meal will be served after morning worship. The Rev. Karlyle Hill is pastor.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry on April 8 from 3 p.m. until gone. Meal includes fried fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, beans, cornbread and dessert. Cost: $10. Take-out only. Proceeds benefit food pantry outreach.
Easter egg hunts
• Stephens City United Methodist Church will host a gigantic egg hunt from 1-4 p.m. April 9 for three different age groups. There will be 4,000 eggs to find, plus an appearance by the Easter bunny and others. Location: Newtown Commons on Main Street in Stephens City, across from Clem’s Garage. A flower sale will also be held at the same location from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• 11 a.m. April 16 at Jim Barnett Park’s Preston Field in Winchester. Free for children up to fifth grade. Thousands of eggs will be hidden. The egg hunt will start at 11 a.m. but registration and fun start at 10:30 a.m. Preregister online at: www.myoasischurch.org/easter. Allergen safe candy.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
The Lenten season at Opequon Presbyterian Church has begun with the theme, “Full to Brim: An Expansive Life,” featured through a Sunday morning study as well as worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m., both in person and livestreamed. Organist William Heavener provides a seasonal concert on organ and piano each Friday during Lent at noon. A Holy Week Walk will be featured April 10-17. For more information or to livestream, go to opequonchurch.org.
Kernstown United Methodist Church
Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, is offering a Lenten series “Mending the Fabric of Our Lives” on Sundays through April 16. These interactive services share the message of God’s healing and strengthening powers to mend our world, community and lives. All are welcome.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
