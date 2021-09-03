Prayer warriors group
Starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes people to lift up their voices in prayer for the United States, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Winning at Winchester
A Labor Day weekend rally will be held Sept. 3-5 at Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. The theme is “Restore: Acts Chapters 1 & 2.” Sessions for all ages being at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and continue through the evening of Sept. 5. Free admission. Concessions available. For more information, call 540-869-2244 or email ccmv4thebible@gmail.com.
White Hall UMC fall festival
White Hall United Methodist Church will host a fall festival and yard on Sept. 4 at 3265 Apple Pie Ridge Road, Winchester. Homemade food will be served at 6:30 p.m. An auction will take place at 6 p.m.
Criminal justice reform guest speaker
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley’s online guest speaker for the Sept. 5th service is Tom Barbour, a defense attorney and the Founder and Executive Director for the Virginia Holistic Justice Initiative in Richmond, VA. He discusses historical fallacies of the criminal justice system’s focus on punishment and isolation.
Church offering grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know it hurts and we want to help. Beginning Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Wesley Church yard-Christmas-bake sale
Wesley Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will have a yard-Christmas-bake sale starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 11. Hot dogs, chili dogs and county ham sandwiches will be for sale. Masks are required.
Zoom worship service
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley will host “Virtual INGATHERING in the Age of Covid” with Rev. Dr. Julie Kain and special guests. The service will be held on Zoom 11 a.m. Sept. 12. For additional information, visit www.uushenandoah.org.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Free drive-thru community meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 10.
