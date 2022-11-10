First Baptist Church Singing Seniors
The Singing Seniors of First Baptist Church, Winchester, will present “Songs of Praise,” a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday. This is the first concert the group has performed in three years. The group is excited to invite the community to attend. There will be piano and stringed quartet accompaniments and many soloists from the choir. A reception will follow the concert in the church’s newly renovated ministry center next door to the sanctuary. Please plan to come and bring a friend. The church is located at 141 N. Washington St.
Spaghetti dinner
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a spaghetti dinner on Nov. 18 from 3-6 p.m. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink. Eat at the fellowship hall or take out. Cost: $10. Proceeds benefit the church’s food pantry outreach.
Soup and sandwich event
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church in Clarke County will sponsor a Soup and Sandwich Fundraiser from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19 at the church. On the menu will be various soups, stews, country ham sandwiches, hot dogs, pulled pork and coleslaw, cakes and desserts, drinks. Cost: soup is $3 a cup, $4 a bowl or $8 a quart; sandwiches are $4 and hot dogs are $2. Directions: From Winchester, take U.S. 50 east. Turn left on Route 606 (Mount Carmel Church Road). Church is on the right.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church
Yes, there will be a Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 24. For the safety of all concerned, there will be home delivery and take out only. This meal is made possible by corporate sponsors, business supporters, church partners and community volunteers. Take out at First Presbyterian Church on the Loudoun Street Mall will be from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For home delivery, call 540-665-7553 to reserve meals. No calls will be taken on Nov. 23 or 24. Delivery will be on Thanksgiving Day between 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call or text 540-773-9418
