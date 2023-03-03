Grace Episcopal Church's Friday fish fry
Through March 24, Grace Episcopal Church, 10 N. Church St., Berryville, will host a fish fry on Fridays from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes fried fish, hush puppies, French fries, coleslaw and drink. Meals are $15 for adults and $10 for children 14 and younger. Proceeds benefit church funds.
Wesley UMC important meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, has called an important meeting for all members to attend at noon March 4 in the fellowship hall. Since the meeting is during the lunch hour, please bring lunch with you. There is a very important subject to discuss in full detail relating to the church's future. All members are urged to attend so you will have an understanding of a vote that will be taken in the near future.
Emmanuel United Methodist Church silent auction, dinner
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, will have a silent auction and freewill offering spaghetti dinner from 4-6 p.m. March 4. The auction, with many great items, ends at 6 p.m. when the winners will be announced. Proceeds will benefit the church’s growing food pantry.
Valley Assembly of God chili lunch
Valley Assembly of God Church, 2376 4th St., Middletown, will have a chili lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 4. Meal includes cheese, sour cream, onions, cornbread, salad, drink and dessert. Freewill offering.
Mount Olive pancake breakfast
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 333 Mount Olive Road/U.S. 50 West, Hayfield, will have a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. March 11. The breakfast will include Gore sausage and sausage gravy, pancakes, fried apples, home fries, juice, coffee and water. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children (12 and under). Eat in or carry out. Bake sale, too.
Lenten observance at Bethel Lutheran
Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 North Frederick Pike, Winchester, invites people to join them on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. or Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for worship centered on its Lenten theme — “The Unexpected Jesus.”
