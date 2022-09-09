Timber Ridge Christian Church yard sale
Timber Ridge Christian Church, 5700 Christian Church Road, High View, W.Va., will have a freewill donation yard sale from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 9 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 10. There also will be soup, sandwiches and baked items for purchase.
Yard, bake, Christmas sale
Wesley Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will have a Yard-Bake-Christmas Sale starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 10. Hot dogs, chili dogs and country ham sandwiches will be for sale.
Brucetown UMC yard sale
Brucetown United Methodist Church, 2161 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, will have a free yard sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10. Come take what you need and get a free hot dog and chips.
Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church
Chosen People Ministries’ “The Feast of Israel” will be at Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11. See the connection of Old and New Covenants through a picturesque use of scripture showing Christ to be the prophesied Messiah. Go to www.svbcfamily.com for more information.
White Post UMC fundraiser
White Post United Methodist Church will host a fundraiser on Sept. 13 at The Polka Dot Pot in Winchester from 6-8 p.m. Participants will paint a coffee mug. Tickets are $25. To-go kits are available for $20. RSVP to suenixson2@gmail.com or 540-671-6488.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
“Wonderful Outdoor Worship” (WOW!) will be held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday throughout the summer at the church’s picnic shelter at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
Also, the 25th season of Logos, the midweek children and youth ministry at Opequon Presbyterian Church, will begin on Sept. 14. Logos is held each Wednesday from September to March from 4:30-7:15 p.m. for grades K-12 and includes Bible study, music, recreation and dinner. For more information and to enroll in this ministry, please contact the church at 540-662-1843 or visit the church website at www.opequonchurch.org. The theme for the 25th year is “Running the Race of Faith: 25 Years and Going.”
Stone’s Chapel
Historic Stone’s Chapel will hold its annual fall gathering on Sept. 17. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Arthur Pope, author of the Clarke County history book, “Carry Me Back: An American Journey in Time and Place.” He will talk about the history of Stone’s Chapel during the Civil War period. A covered-dish luncheon will follow the program. Meat and drinks will be provided. Guests are invited to bring a side dish, salad or dessert to share. The chapel is located at 4138 Crums Church Road, Berryville.
Hebron Baptist Church
Hebron Baptist Church, 208 Gore Road, Gore, will host a Family Fun Fellowship Day from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 17. There will be games for adults and children, including a bounce house, and lunch will be provided. For more information, contact Pastor Jim Simmons, 540-532-2004.
Indoor yard sale
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 620 Chapel Hill Road, Cross Junction, will have an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 24. Everything from furniture to household items will be for sale. Breakfast and lunch items as well as baked goods will be available for purchase.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
JustServe.org, affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is hosting the area’s first Community, Connect & Serve event on Sept. 29 from 3-7 p.m. Service organizations and volunteers are encouraged to register. The focus is to collaborate and strengthen local programs’ efficiencies and effectiveness, improve services and save costs. Volunteers of all ages interested in learning how to serve the community are invited to join us from 5-7 p.m. Register at https://lnkd.in/eJiyA6p8.
Christian Motorcycle Association
Come join our meeting at Golden Corral in Winchester on the second Saturday of the month starting a 8 a.m. for Bible study, 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 9 a.m. for an association meeting. After the meeting we will have a fellowship ride, weather permitting. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses
Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed their door-to-door ministry, lifting a nearly 30-month suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
