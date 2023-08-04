VBS at Open Door Baptist Church
Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, will have Vacation Bible School from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5 and 10 a.m. Aug. 6. Puppets, skits, music, snacks, Bible lessons. Lunch on Saturday. There will be an end of VBS and back-to-school party at the Strasburg pool from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 11.
Yard sale
Grace Downtown of Winchester Church, 35 E. Jubal Early Drive, will have a yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5. The public is invited to rent a table ($10 for small, $20 for large). There are 24 stalls available. Set up is at 7 a.m. Food on sale, Spanish interpreter available. Proceeds go to church outreach efforts. To participate, contact 540-514-8297.
Mountain Baptist Church homecoming
Mountain Baptist Church's homecoming service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 6 with Pastor Stuart James as the speaker. Music by Joy and Steve Hudson. There will be a covered dish fellowship following the service. Revival services will be each evening: Aug. 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Don Campbell as speaker. On Aug. 9 there will be a covered dish supper before the service, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be special music each night during the revival: the Halback family on Aug. 7, Frank Slusher on Aug. 8 and Sharon Rose on Aug. 9. The church is located at 780 Frogtown Road, Bluemont. Please come join us.
Wesley Chapel praise, worship service
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on North Frederick Pike at Reynolds Store (620 Chapel Hill Road) will host its annual Praise and Worship Service at 6 p.m. Aug. 13. The service will feature bluegrass-style gospel music and a time of fellowship after the service. All donations will got to AbbaCare.
Brucetown, Emmanuel yard party and auction
Brucetown and Emmanuel churches will have a yard party and auction at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook. Food, games for the kids, live auction. Patsy Cline tribute singer Liz Ruffner will perform.
Old Bethel's annual summer meeting
Old Bethel's annual summer meeting and traditional service and "Under the Oaks" picnic will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 27. Guest speaker will be Langdon Greenhalgh of Global Emergency Relief, Recovery & Reconstruction (GER3). The company is currently doing extensive work in both Ukraine and the Bahamas. The Rev. Melanie Lewis of Christ Church and Bethel Memorial Inc. President Charles F. McIntosh will preside over the service. Szymon Czerniak will be guest organist and Adaugo will sing. A covered dish dinner will follow rain or shine. Please bring something to share. Folding chairs and tables will be available. Feel free to bring a lawn chair if you wish. Old Bethel is located at 117 Bethel Lane, Boyce.
Grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know it hurts and we want to help. Beginning Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m., a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774, Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
WOW — Wonderful Outdoor Worship — will be held at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, on the fourth Sunday in August in the church's picnic pavilion. It will include singing, prayer, scripture reading and a brief meditation. Dessert will be served at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 540-662-1843 or go to opequonchurch.org.
Winning at Winchester Labor Day weekend rally
Winning at Winchester Labor weekend rally will be held Sept. 1-3 at Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. Sessions for all ages begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Free to attend. Concessions available. For more information, call 540-869-2244 or email ccmv4thbible@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.