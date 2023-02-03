Pancake breakfast
Trinity Lutheran Church in Stephens City will host a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Feb. 11 to raise funds for the church's current building effort. Freewill offering appreciated.
Book, jewelry, bake sale
The women's group at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, will host its annual Book, Jewelry and Bake Sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 18 in the church hall. Gently used jewelry and a wide variety of books available at bargain prices. Food also available for purchase while you shop. Don't miss this popular fundraising event. Proceeds benefit both parish and community organizations.
Showing of 'Emanuel'
Movie Night at St. Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St., Berryville, will start at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and feature the "Emanuel." Doors open at 5 p.m. Register on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movie-night-showing-of-emmanuel-tickets-525058653567) to get your free admission ticket. The Eventbrite link also can be accessed via the church website (www.saintlukebcva.org). All welcome but seating is limited.
Fat Tuesday meal and auction
Refuge Church, 717 Refuge Road, Stephens City, will host a Fat Tuesday meal and auction from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 to benefit the church's School Scholarship Fund. All-you-can-eat sausage gravy, eggs and pancakes; freewill offering. Auction of items and services begins at 6 p.m.
Ashes to-go
Lent, a Christian tradition inviting the faithful to observe a Holy season of reflection and fasting in keeping with the 40 days Jesus spent in the wilderness prior to beginning his ministry, begins on Ash Wednesday, which falls on Feb. 22 this year. Ashes placed on foreheads are intended to remind Christians of their frailty and connection to the temporal nature of creation.
On Feb. 22, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the pastors of Kernstown United Methodist and Opequon Presbyterian churches will offer ashes to motorists who pull into the church parking lot at 3239 Valley Pike in Winchester. All who come in faith are welcome to receive the imposition of ashes to begin the observation of a Holy Lent.
