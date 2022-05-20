Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, Stephens City, will have a yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Household items and clothing available.
Wesley Chapel UMC
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 620 Chapel Hill Road, Cross Junction, will have an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Everything from furniture to tools will be offered for sale. Breakfast and lunch items as well as baked goods will be available for purchase.
Calvary Church community day and church yard sale
Will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. Meet first responders, get a close-up look at a fire truck, a police car and K-9 unit and a small car show! Sign up for a free door prize. Hot dogs and drinks will be available for purchase as well as the yard sale items.
Marvin Chapel UMC services
A memorial service for Jean Mitchell with Pastor Harvey Warnick will be at 2 p.m. Saturday. A homecoming service will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Warnick delivering the message followed by a luncheon and time of fellowship.
First Baptist Church building dedication
First Baptist Church at the corner of Washington and Piccadilly streets in downtown Winchester will dedicate its newly renovated/expanded Ministry Center at noon on Sunday with a ribbon-cutting, reception and open house for the community. The building will serve as the church’s main venue for mission and ministry projects, receptions and fellowship activities, Wednesday evening dinners and adult Bible study, and all children’s activities, including the SonShine Learning Center preschool.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
“Wonderful Outdoor Worship” (WOW!) will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday. This casual, comfortable service is held on the fourth Sunday through the summer at the church’s picnic shelter at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
‘Becoming Community Builders’
The Winchester conference on “Becoming Community Builders” offered by the Bahá’i Faith will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester. All ages welcome. Activities for everyone. This gathering will focus on developing skills to create vibrant communities. For more information, email frederickbahais@gmail.com or call 540-303-0028.
Free lunch and food giveway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St. will be serving lunch in its social room from noon to 12:30 p.m. May 27. Food pantry items will be available from 12:30-1 p.m.
Gainesboro UMC Memorial Day service
Gainesboro United Methodist Church, 351 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, is hosting its annual Memorial Day service on May 29 at 2 p.m. An offering will be taken for the Gainesboro Cemetery Society, whose mission is to maintain in perpetuity the Gainesboro Cemetery, a resting place for veterans since the Revolutionary War.
St. John’s Lutheran Church Memorial Day service
St. John’s Lutheran Church at 3623 Back Mountain Road, Winchester, will have its annual Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. May 29. Speaker for the event will be Dan Abel, a retired U.S. Coast Guard officer.
Rummage sale at Sacred Heart
The women’s group, Parish Organization of Catholic Women, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church will have its annual Rummage Sale on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and June 4 from 9 am. to noon. It will feature a White Elephant Room and Jewelry Room. The White Elephant Room will have almost-new and high-end items, and the Jewelry Room will have hundreds of items slashed at clearance prices. There are too many items to list. All proceeds are donated to parish entities and certain nonprofits in the Winchester area. Address is 120 Keating Drive, Winchester (off Amherst Street). Cash or credit cards only.
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume in-person worship
All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings, as of April 1. For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format. Average attendance at these meetings exceeded 1.5 million each week in the U.S., even though there are fewer than 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in some 13,000 congregations. The local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses is at 2416 Millwood Pike, Winchester. Phone: 540-662-5431.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Announcements
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
