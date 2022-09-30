Life Chain
The Respect Life Ministry of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, will hold its annual Life Chain from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday. All are welcome to come and stand peacefully and prayerfully in witness for unborn children, mothers and fathers victimized by abortion. Official signs will be provided. Families welcome. Ice cream social afterwards.
Chili cook-off
A chili cook-off will be held from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 8 to benefit Refuge Church’s Scholarship Fund. Attendees will be able to taste, vote and enjoy a meal of chili, cornbread, dessert and drink. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children. All are welcome to enjoy a fun evening for a good cause while listening to the music of Heart & Soul and browsing the homemade baked goods table. The church is located at 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City.
Community motorcycle ride
The Winchester chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, the Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders, is inviting the public to participate in a guided motorcycle ride on Oct. 15 to Blackwater Falls State Park and Seneca Rocks in West Virginia. Participants will meet for registration at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, at 8 a.m. Oct. 15. Riders are responsible for their own gasoline and meal expenses. The ride is free, but the group is accepting donations for the CMA fundraiser “Run for the Son.” Recommended donation is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Donations are capped at $30. If anyone cannot make a donation or chooses not to do so, they are still welcome to participate in the ride. There will be free bike blessings and door prizes. Rain date is Oct. 22. Contact Mitch Berkenkemper, SVCR vice president, at berke777@hotmail.com or 540-520-0330.
Apple butter sale
Apple butter will be sold from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 15 at Valley Assembly of God, 2376 4th St., Middletown. Preorder now by calling 540-686-6372. Apple butter is $5/pint and $9/quart. Apple butter also will be available for walk-ins while supplies last. Proceeds go to community outreach.
Blessing of the Grapes
The 4th annual Blessing of the Grapes, hosted by James Charles Winery and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will be held from noon-6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the winery at 4063 Middle Road, Winchester. Food and wine available for purchase. The blessing ceremony begins at 2 p.m. with a procession lead by Knights of Columbus Assembly 1883 Color Guard. The Rev. Bjorn Lundberg will bless the grapes. Knights of Columbus Council 3572 will be selling brats, grilled pretzels and chicken kabobs. The Hispanic Ministry will offer taquitos and salsa. The Parish Organization of Catholic Women will be selling baked goods.
Trinity Lutheran Church community meal
Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St., Stephens City, will start serving monthly community meals in the church hall. All are welcome to attend. The next meal is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Woodbine Assembly of God Harvest Fest
Woodbine Assembly of God in Winchester will have a Harvest Fest for kids from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be games, prizes, candy, food and more.
Announcements
