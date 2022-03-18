Coffee Talk and More
Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church is holding several services and events this Friday: Presanctified Divine Liturgy at 5 p.m., Coffee Talk and More with Father Zessis at 6 p.m., and Salutations to the Virgin Mary at 7 p.m. The Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts was first documented by St. Gregory the Dialogist in the 6th century. This week's coffee talk will focus on Sunday's epistle and gospel reading, Hebrews 1:10-14 and Mark 2:1-12. Salutations to the Virgin Mary, held on Fridays during Great Lent, dates to the 6th century. This coming second Sunday of Great Lent we celebrate St. Gregory Palamas. All are welcome! The church located at 1700 Amherst St., Winchester.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
The Lenten season at Opequon Presbyterian Church has begun with the theme, “Full to Brim: An Expansive Life,” featured through a Sunday morning study as well as worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m., both in person and livestreamed. Organist William Heavener provides a seasonal concert on organ and piano each Friday during Lent at noon. A Holy Week Walk will be featured April 10-17. For more information or to livestream, go to opequonchurch.org.
Kernstown United Methodist Church
Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, is offering a Lenten series “Mending the Fabric of Our Lives” on Sundays through April 16. These interactive services share the message of God’s healing and strengthening powers to mend our world, community and lives. All are welcome.
Trinity Lutheran Church
A Revolutionary War multi-grave marking ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. March 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St., Stephens City. The event is being hosted by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution. All invited to attend.
Zion Baptist Church
Sister Necol Hill will preach her initial sermon at 11 a.m. March 27 at the church, which is located on Josephine Street in Berryville. A fellowship meal will be served after morning worship.
Stephens City United Methodist Church egg hunt
The church will host a gigantic egg hunt from 1-4 p.m. April 9 for three age groups. There also will be face painting, games, and an appearance by the Easter bunny and others. There will be 4,000 eggs to find. There also will be a large flower sale. Both events will be at the commons on Main Street, across from Clem's Garage.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
