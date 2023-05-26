BBQ chicken dinner
A BBQ chicken dinner to benefit Mountain View United Methodist Church will be held from 4-6 p.m. May 27 at the Back Creek Ruritan Building in Mountain Falls. Cost: $15. Eat in or take out.
Refuge Church dinner, concert
Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, will host a dinner and Smokey Wilson concert to benefit Weekday Religious Education on May 27. Dinner is from 4-5:30 p.m. and the concert is at 6 p.m. Freewill offering. For more information, call 540-303-4262.
Rest United Methodist Church hymn sing
Rest United Methodist Church, 4713 Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook, will host a hymn sing at 6 p.m. May 28. Enjoy music from Paul and Joy Brewer, Fully Restored, Higher Power, The Roby Family, Ellie Johnson, the Rev. Harold Brown, Becky Weagle and Judy Strother, John Wesley UMC Men’s Choir, Pam Claywell and Kingdom Stringers. Benefit: South Dakota Solar Oven Mission Trip. For more information, contact Scott at 540-550-2334.
Gainesboro United Methodist Church Memorial Service
Gainesboro United Methodist Church, 351 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, is hosting its annual Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. May 28. An offering will be taken for the ongoing maintenance of the Gainesboro Cemetery which depends solely on donations.
St. John’s Lutheran Church Memorial Service
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3623 Back Mountain Road, Winchester, will have its annual Memorial Service at 2 p.m. May 28. Featured speaker will be Hank Kocevar, a retired U.S. Coast Guard Naval Engineer.
Round Hill UMC yard party, auction
Round Hill United Methodist Church, 2993 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, will have a yard party and auction from 3-7 p.m. June 3. Free admission. Schedule: 3 p.m., children’s inflatables and games begin; outside concession stand sale with fried country ham sandwiches, hot dogs, soda and water; 4 p.m., barbecued chicken dinner by RHUMC with green beans, baked potato, coleslaw, roll and dessert (freewill offering); 4 p.m., music by Liz Davis & Longhorn; 6 p.m., live auction begins. For more information, call 540-877-2317.
Opequon Presbyterian Church VBS
“Lights, Stories, Action: Starring You and Jesus!” is the theme for Vacation Bible School at Opequon Presbyterian Church. It will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. June 11-14. The church has written the curriculum focused on the parables/ stories told by Jesus. Open to children and youth, age 4 through grade 8. An adult Bible study also will be offered. Along with learning stations, games and Bible time, dinner is included. While VBS is free, advance registration is required. To enroll, call the church at 540-662-1843 or go to www.opequonchurch.org.
