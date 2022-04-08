Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry today from 3 p.m. until all the food is gone. Meal includes fried fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, beans, cornbread and dessert. Cost: $10. Take-out only. Proceeds benefit food pantry outreach.
Free lunch distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon-1 p.m. today.
Fairview Lutheran Church bake sale
Fairview Lutheran Church will have an Easter bake sale today and Saturday starting at 9 a.m. each day. Featured items will be country ham sandwiches and assorted cakes, pies, cookies, candy and breads. Some yard sale items also will be available. The church is located west of Gore on Route 733.
Church-sponsored Easter egg hunts
• Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have an Easter egg hunt starting at 5 p.m. today.
• Stephens City United Methodist Church will host a gigantic egg hunt from 1-4 p.m. Saturday for three different age groups. There will be 4,000 eggs to find, plus an appearance by the Easter Bunny and others. Location: Newtown Commons on Main Street in Stephens City, across from Clem’s Garage. A flower sale will also be held at the same location from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• 11 a.m. April 16 at Jim Barnett Park’s Preston Field in Winchester. Free for children up to fifth grade. Thousands of eggs will be hidden. The egg hunt will start at 11 a.m. but registration and fun start at 10:30 a.m. Preregister online at: www.myoasischurch.org/easter. Allergen safe candy.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
The Lenten season at Opequon Presbyterian Church continues with the theme, “Full to the Brim: An Expansive Lent,” featured within Sunday morning study and worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m., both in person and livestreamed. Organist William Heavner provides a seasonal concert on organ and piano each Friday during Lent at noon. A self-guided “Holy Week Outdoor Experience” will be featured on the church grounds April 10-17. A “Family Easter Event,” both inside and outside including an egg hunt, will be held on Easter Sunday at 9:45 a.m. For more information or to livestream, go to opequonchurch.org.
Kernstown United Methodist Church
Palm Sunday begins Holy Week. The community is invited to experience the passion of Christ on Palm Sunday with a special choir cantata “Come, Touch the Robe.” For Holy Week and Easter the church will offer an experiential Stations of the Cross from noon to 3 p.m. next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A service of Holy Communion will be offered at 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday to remember the Passover meal Jesus shared with his disciples. The 40 days of Lent end on Saturday, April 16.
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church will have a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14; a bake sale is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 16; and an Easter sunrise service will be held at 7 a.m. April 17 with breakfast following. The church is located on Mount Carmel Road, Paris. Karen Adams is pastor.
Relief United Methodist Church
Maundy service, 7 p.m. April 14; an “Easter Eggstravaganza” for children of all ages will be 1-3 p.m. April 15 (crafts, snacks, egg hunt by age group, more); A Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. April 15 at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road, Winchester; Easter sunrise service will be 6:30 a.m. April 17 at the church shelter, with worship service at 11 a.m. Relief UMC is located at 5275 Middle Road, Winchester.
Browntown United Methodist Church
Maundy Thursday service is a 6 p.m. April 14; Good Friday services are at noon and 7 p.m. April 15; Easter sunrise service is at 6:15 a.m. April 17 followed by Easter worship service at 11 a.m. A prayer walk at Clearbrook Park is at 9 a.m. April 16. Children’s Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. April 16.
Ebenezer Christian Church
Ebenezer Christian Church, 2158 Ebenezer Church Road, Gore, will have a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 15. On Easter Sunday, Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m. with light refreshments and worship at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
Riverton United Methodist Church
Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 E. Strasburg Road, Front Royal, will host its second and final Lenten fish fry from 5-7:30 p.m. today. Eat-in customers will enjoy all-you-can-et battered cod along with macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert and beverages. Carry out will also be offered.
Woodbine Assembly of God
Woodbine Assembly of God Church, 626 Rest Church Road, Clear Brook, on Easter Sunday will have coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. There will be an Easter egg hunt during the 11 a.m. service for children through age 12. The church will also have a staffed nursery and toddler room. Questions? Call 540-662-2471 or email woodbineag@aol.com.
Grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know how it hurts and we want to help. Beginning at 6 p.m. April 5, a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Announcements
