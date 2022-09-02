Winning at Winchester/Labor Day Weekend Rally
Set for Sept. 2-4 at Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. Sessions for all ages begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and continue through Sunday evening. Free admission. Concessions available. For more information, please call 540-869-2244 or email ccmv4thebible@gmail.com.
White Hall Church yard party
43rd annual Fall Festival-Yard Party will be Sept. 3. Homemade food at 3:30 p.m., auction at 6 p.m. Rain or shine.
Timber Ridge Christian Church yard sale
Timber Ridge Christian Church, 5700 Christian Church Road, High View, W.Va., will have a freewill donation yard sale from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 9 and and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 10. There also will be soup, sandwiches and baked items for purchase.
Yard, bake, Christmas sale
Wesley Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will have a Yard-Bake-Christmas Sale starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 10. Hot dogs, chili dogs and country ham sandwiches will be for sale.
Brucetown UMC yard sale
Brucetown United Methodist Church, 2161 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, will have a free yard sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10. Come take what you need and get a free hot dog and chips.
White Post UMC fundraiser
White Post United Methodist Church will host a fundraiser on Sept. 13 at The Polka Dot Pot in Winchester from 6-8 p.m. Participants will paint a coffee mug. Tickets are $25. To-go kits are available for $20. RSVP by Sept. 8 to suenixson2@gmail.com or 540-671-6488.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
“Wonderful Outdoor Worship” (WOW!) will be held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday throughout the summer at the church’s picnic shelter at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
Also, the 25th season of Logos, the midweek children and youth ministry at Opequon Presbyterian Church, will begin on Sept. 14. Logos is held each Wednesday from September to March from 4:30-7:15 p.m. for grades K-12 and includes Bible study, music, recreation and dinner. For more information and to enroll in this ministry, please contact the church at 540-662-1843 or visit the church website at www.opequonchurch.org. The theme for the 25th year is “Running the Race of Faith: 25 Years and Going.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses
Jehovah’s Witnesses are resuming their door-to-door ministry on Sept. 1, lifting a nearly 30-month suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Announcements
