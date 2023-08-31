Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders
Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders (SVCR), the Winchester chapter of the international Christian Motorcyclists Association, is seeking more members. SVCR associates with other motorcycle groups in the area and is involved in community activities, including the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival parades. SVCR meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the Golden Corral restaurant in Winchester, across from Costco. Dinner (optional) is at 6 p.m., and the chapter meeting starts at 7 p.m. Except in inclement weather, SVCR has morning fellowship rides on the second Saturday of each month and evening rides on the third Thursday of each month. Come ride with the SVCR (even if it's in your car or truck). For more information, contact Mitch Berkenkemper, SVCR president, at berke777@hotmail.com or 540-520-0330.
Winning at Winchester Labor Day weekend rally
Winning at Winchester Labor weekend rally will be held Sept. 1-3 at Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. Sessions for all ages begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Free to attend. Concessions available. For more information, call 540-869-2244 or email ccmv4thebible@gmail.com.
White Hall UMC fall festival
White Hall United Methodist Church, 3265 Apple Pie Ridge Road, Winchester 22603, will have its fall festival at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Homemade food. Live auction starts at 6 p.m., where you will find something for everyone.
Lunch, food distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall on Sept. 8 from noon to 12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.
Christian book/movie club
A Christian book/movie club will launch at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at Stephens City United Methodist Church, 5291 Main St. The gathering will be held in the study room on the second Saturday of each month. The club will be led by Kathie Czerwinski, who can be reached at kathieczerwinski@gmail.com. Everyone is welcome to attend. You do not have to be a church member. Light refreshments will be served. The Saturday gathering will end only when the discussion dwindles down or everyone has tired of talking. Here is a list of books/movies that will be discussed: "The Shack" by William Paul Young, Sept. 9; "I Still Believe" by Jeremy Champ, Oct. 14; "Same Kind of Different as Me Denver Morrie," by Ron Hall and Lynn Vincent, Jan. 13; "The Case for Christ," by Lee Stroebel, Feb. 10.
Red & Murphy Henry concert
First Presbyterian Church's Helper Fund is sponsoring a fundraising concert featuring Red & Murphy Henry and Their Excellent Children at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester (access off Loudoun Street Mall). Tickets: $15 for an adult, $40 for a family, free for children 12 and under. Tickets available for purchase at www.fpcwinc.org or at the door.
Valley Assembly of God community meal
Valley Assembly of God, 2376 4th St., Middletown, will have a community meal on Sept. 9. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner at 5 p.m. Homemade meatloaf, salad, roasted potatoes, green beans donated by Shaffer's BBQ, fresh rolls donated by Texas Roadhouse, drinks and homemade cupcakes. Freewill offering.
Pig roast & BBQ chicken dinner
The 26th annual Redland Church pig roast and BBQ chicken dinner will be Sept. 16 from 3-6 p.m. Drive-thru only. For more information, visit www.redlandchurch.org.
79th homecoming service
Woodbine Assembly of God Church, 626 Rest Church Road, Clear Brook (2 miles from Flying J Truck Stop and Interstate 81), has a special service planned for Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. A covered dish lunch will follow the service in the church shelter. Fried chicken will be provided. Please bring a covered dish or dessert to share. For more information, call 540-662-2471. We would love to have you join us.
Wesley Chapel UMC indoor yard sale
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Cross Junction will have an indoor yard sale on Sept. 23 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Household items, furniture and many other miscellaneous items for sale. Breakfast and lunch will be available, as well as baked goods. Questions? Call 540-667-5206.
