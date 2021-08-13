Quilt raffle to benefit Christ Church food pantry in Millwood
Raffle tickets are available until noon Aug. 14 at the Brazen Sheep Fiber Art Shop at 10 W. Main St. in Berryville. Tickets are $5 for one or $10 for three. The drawing will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 14. The quilts are made from fabric squares that the Brazen Sheep distributed for people to decorate. Any fiber art skill could be used, but each square had to have at least one sheep in its composition. Nine pieces total are being raffled.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church service
A praise and worship service will be 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 620 Chapel Road, Cross Junction. Stage Left will perform bluegrass gospel music, with refreshments afterward. Everyone encouraged to come and enjoy.
Food distribution canceled
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St. will not hold a food distribution today.
Free drive-thru community meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
