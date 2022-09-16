Stone’s Chapel
Historic Stone’s Chapel will have its annual fall gathering on Saturday. The service begins at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Arthur Pope, author of the Clarke County history book, “Carry Me Back: An American Journey in Time and Place.” He will talk about the chapel’s history during the Civil War period. A covered-dish luncheon will follow the program. Meat and drinks will be provided. Guests are invited to bring a side dish, salad or dessert to share. The chapel is located at 4138 Crums Church Road, Berryville.
Trinity Lutheran Church picnic
Trinity Lutheran Church will have a potluck picnic, rain or shine, from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Sherando Park in the Abex Shelter. Join us for fun and fellowship. Bring a lawn chair. All are welcome.
St. Leo Catholic Church car show
St. Leo Catholic Church, 2109 Sulphur Springs Road, Inwood, W.Va., will have a Car, Truck, Motorcycle Show on Saturday. The rain date is Oct. 1. Entry fee is $15, with registration from 9-11 a.m. Open to all makes and models; 35 trophies will be awarded. Breakfast and lunch available (indoor and outdoor seating). Door prizes, raffles, more. A DJ will be spinning oldies but goodies. Free for spectators. Contact: John Muia, 304-596-3575.
Guilfield Baptist Church anniversary
Guilfield Baptist Church, 2314 Millwood Road, Boyce, will celebrate its 153rd anniversary on Sunday, with services at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Rev. Braswell from Georgia will speak at the morning service, followed by lunch, which ends at 2:30 p.m. The Rev. Delbert Pope from St. Luke Baptist Church in Berryville will preach at the afternoon service. If you cannot join us, we ask that you continue to pray for us as we pray for our community.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
Opequon Presbyterian Church will celebrate national “Back to Church Sunday” at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, with the the theme, “Hope is Here!” The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed at www.opequonchurch.org and on YouTube. Also, an intergenerational Communion Education Event will be held at 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary, led by Pastor David Witt and Christian Educator Carole Witt. This workshop includes stories, visual illustrations, and hands-on opportunities. For more information, contact the church at 540-662-1843.
Brucetown UMC luncheon
Brucetown United Methodist Church will host a Senior Luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 19. Free to attend. Guest speaker will be Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland. Good friends, great food and wonderful fellowship. All are invited.
Lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall on Sept. 23 from noon to 12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Charles “Buster” Jackson & Ebenezer cemeteries
Charles “Buster” Jackson & Ebenezer cemeteries’ annual meeting will be from 1-2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville. Plot holders are encouraged to attend. Updated contact information will be collected. The cemetery phone number is 540-539-6047.
Wesley Chapel UMC yard sale
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 620 Chapel Hill Road, Cross Junction, will have an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 24. Everything from furniture to household items will be offered for sale. Breakfast and lunch items as well as baked goods will be available for purchase.
Spaghetti dinner
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road, Hayfield, will have a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 26. Meal will include spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink. Freewill offering. To-go orders only. Proceeds benefit children’s church.
Chili cook-off
A chili cook-off will be held from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 8 to benefit Refuge Church’s Scholarship Fund. Attendees will be able to taste, vote and enjoy a meal of chili, cornbread, dessert and drink. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children. All are welcome to enjoy a fun evening for a good cause while listening to the music of Heart & Soul and browsing the homemade baked goods table. The church is located at 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City.
Woodbine Assembly of God
Woodbine Assembly of God in Winchester will have a Harvest Fest for kids from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be games, prizes, candy, food and more.
Announcements
Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
