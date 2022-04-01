Winchester Bible Church
The old First United Methodist Church on North Braddock Street, Winchester, was recently leased by Winchester Bible Church and will have its first service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Bradley Hill, former Grace Downtown senior pastor, is the senior pastor at Winchester Bible Church.
Faith, Love & Laughter concert at Valley Bible Church
Valley Bible Church, 578 Double Church Road, Stephens City, will have a faith-based concert and silent auction on Saturday featuring Grammy Award winners Linda Davis and Lang Scott with special guest Bill Whyte. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Concert at 6 p.m. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com or call 540-539-4966.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry on April 8 from 3 p.m. until all the food is gone. Meal includes fried fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, beans, cornbread and dessert. Cost: $10. Take-out only. Proceeds benefit food pantry outreach.
Free lunch distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon-1 p.m. April 8.
Church-sponsored Easter egg hunts
• Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have an Easter egg hunt starting at 5 p.m. April 8.
• Stephens City United Methodist Church will host a gigantic egg hunt from 1-4 p.m. April 9 for three different age groups. There will be 4,000 eggs to find, plus an appearance by the Easter bunny and others. Location: Newtown Commons on Main Street in Stephens City, across from Clem’s Garage. A flower sale will also be held at the same location from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• 11 a.m. April 16 at Jim Barnett Park’s Preston Field in Winchester. Free for children up to fifth grade. Thousands of eggs will be hidden. The egg hunt will start at 11 a.m. but registration and fun start at 10:30 a.m. Preregister online at: www.myoasischurch.org/easter. Allergen safe candy.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
The Lenten season at Opequon Presbyterian Church continues with the theme, “Full to the Brim: An Expansive Lent,” featured within Sunday morning study and worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m., both in person and livestreamed. Organist William Heavner provides a seasonal concert on organ and piano each Friday during Lent at noon. A self-guided “Holy Week Outdoor Experience” will be featured on the church grounds April 10-17. A “Family Easter Event,” both inside and outside including an egg hunt, will be held on Easter Sunday at 9:45 a.m. For more information or to livestream, go to opequonchurch.org.
Kernstown United Methodist Church
Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, is offering a Lenten series “Mending the Fabric of Our Lives” on Sundays through April 16. These interactive services share the message of God’s healing and strengthening powers to mend our world, community and lives. All are welcome.
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church will have a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14; a bake sale is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 16; and an Easter sunrise service will be held at 7 a.m. April 17 with breakfast following. The church is located on Mount Carmel Road, Paris. Karen Adams is pastor.
Relief United Methodist Church
Maundy service, 7 p.m. April 14; an “Easter Eggstravaganza” for children of all ages will be 1-3 p.m. April 15 (crafts, snacks, egg hunt by age group, more); A Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. April 15 at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road, Winchester; Easter sunrise service will be 6:30 a.m. April 17 at the church shelter, with worship service at 11 a.m. Relief UMC is located at 5275 Middle Road, Winchester.
Grief support groupIf you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know how it hurts and we want to help. Beginning at 6 p.m. April 5, a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
